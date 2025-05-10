Software Engineering Manager
Position: Software Engineering Manager - AAC Solutions
We're looking for a skilled and inspiring Software Engineering Manager to lead a dedicated team of developers focused on creating advanced communication tools for individuals with speech and language difficulties. These solutions aim to give a voice to people affected by conditions such as Autism, ALS, and Cerebral Palsy, enabling them to communicate more easily and meaningfully.
Your Responsibilities:
Develop a strong grasp of the product ecosystem in the field of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC).
Guide and nurture a team of talented engineers through regular one-on-one sessions, mentoring, and setting clear and achievable goals.
Promote agile methodologies and lean principles that foster teamwork, adaptability, and continuous technical improvement.
Oversee the delivery of robust and scalable software built on solid architectural foundations, using technologies such as .NET and modern frontend frameworks.
Drive the development of impactful solutions that offer consistent, high-quality user experiences.
Act as a key engineering representative in close collaboration with cross-functional teams including design, product, and program management.
Ideal Background:
We're looking for someone who can offer:
Demonstrated leadership experience in software development environments
In-depth knowledge and hands-on experience with .NET technologies
A proven ability to implement and uphold agile and lean workflows within a development team
Additional assets include:
Understanding of the AAC domain or related assistive technologies
Background in med-tech or user-centered product design
Familiarity with developing for multiple platforms
Previous collaboration across roles such as product, design, sales, and program teams
What You Can Expect:
Work that truly matters - contribute to life-changing technology that empowers people every day
A culture that values flexibility and encourages work-life balance
Opportunities for growth - access to professional development tools, training, and clear career progression
An inclusive, global workplace built on mutual respect and support
A team driven by both technological excellence and deep empathy for users
Start Date: As soon as possible
Skills: .NET, Agile, Mentoring, Lean Principles, Coaching, Cross-functional Collaboration, Product Development
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
