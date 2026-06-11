Programme & Campaign Manager
Jobbusters Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-06-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobbusters Aktiebolag i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
We are looking for a Programme & Campaign Manager for an assignment with our client.
This is a role for you who have strong experience in B2B marketing, integrated campaign management and digital marketing. You will support local markets with campaign creation, activation, optimization and follow-up, with the goal of achieving defined KPIs and business objectives.
In this role, you will work closely with markets and internal stakeholders to guide campaign planning, target audience selection, message creation, content localization and go-to-market channel choices. You will also support marketing automation flows, landing page creation, reporting and campaign optimization based on data and insights.
The role is both strategic and hands-on. You need to be comfortable advising stakeholders, coordinating several activities at the same time and turning campaign performance data into clear recommendations for next steps.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Supporting local markets in campaign creation, activation, optimization and follow-up.
Advising markets on how to use available content across different campaigns.
Supporting target audience selection, message house creation and funnel-based messaging.
Localizing or creating new content pieces along the customer journey.
Supporting the selection of go-to-market channels for different target audiences.
Guiding agencies to adapt content for the right channels and audiences.
Supporting landing page creation and creating engaging campaign storylines.
Developing marketing automation email flows.
Creating and analyzing reports in Adobe Analytics or similar tools.
Optimizing campaigns during execution and deriving insights after campaign completion.
Identifying weaknesses in awareness, engagement or bottom-funnel conversion.
Recommending targeted content and clear calls-to-action to attract the right audience.
Supporting coordination of selected programme activities with local markets.
Company Presentation
Our client is a global company developing innovative food packaging solutions, focusing on safety, sustainability, and quality. Employees help create solutions that protect both people and the planet, while ensuring food reaches hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: 100% remote Start date: 2026-08-17 End date: 2027-08-16 Other information: e.g. security clearance / background check / etc. In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
You have a bachelor's degree in marketing, business administration, communications or a related field.
You have at least 5 years of experience in B2B marketing.
You have proven experience from integrated B2B campaigns across several channels.
You have strong digital marketing knowledge, including email marketing, content marketing, paid media, social media advertising and SEO.
You have experience with marketing automation platforms, preferably Pardot or similar tools.
You have experience working with Salesforce or another CRM system.
You can interpret campaign data and make strategic decisions based on performance metrics.
You have experience using Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics or similar reporting tools.
You have experience with lead generation campaigns and can show clear results.
You have strong organizational skills and can manage several campaigns at the same time.
You have strong stakeholder management skills.
You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
You are comfortable working cross-functionally with local markets, communications teams, marketing teams and other stakeholders.
It is meriting if you have experience from the food & beverage manufacturing or packaging industry. It is also meriting if you have experience working across different time zones, a master's degree in a relevant field, and experience using AI tools for content creation, segmentation, campaign optimization or audience insights.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline — so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7895381-2049263". Arbetsgivare JobBusters Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
222 21 (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9960298