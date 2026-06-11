PMO | Senior Project Manager
Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Help Build the Future of Advanced Manufacturing
Smart High Tech AB is a Swedish deep-tech company developing graphene-enhanced thermal interface materials for AI infrastructure, semiconductors, data centres, high-performance computing and advanced electronics.
As global demand grows, we are entering a phase of industrial expansion, manufacturing scale-up and international growth.
We are now seeking an experienced Head of PMO / Senior Project Manager to lead strategic projects and support the expansion of our manufacturing operations.
This is a unique opportunity to join a company moving from qualification and commercialisation into industrial-scale production.
The Opportunity
As Head of PMO / Senior Project Manager, you will lead key strategic and operational initiatives across the company.
Working closely with executive management, manufacturing, engineering, R&D, supply chain and international partners, you will drive complex projects from planning through execution.
A key focus will be manufacturing expansion, industrialisation and factory scale-up, including facility establishment, equipment implementation, production ramp-up and operational readiness.
The position involves frequent international travel, particularly to China, including extended stays when required.
Key ResponsibilitiesStrategic Project Leadership
Lead cross-functional projects from planning through execution.
Establish project governance, reporting structures and best practices.
Drive timelines, budgets, resource planning and performance tracking.
Identify and mitigate project risks and operational bottlenecks.
Support executive management with prioritisation and decision-making.
Manufacturing Scale-Up & Industrialisation
Support factory establishment and manufacturing expansion initiatives.
Coordinate production readiness and operational launch activities.
Participate in facility planning, process implementation and ramp-up.
Drive industrialisation projects from pilot production to mass production.
Ensure alignment between manufacturing capabilities and business objectives.
International Operations
Coordinate projects involving teams across Europe and China.
Collaborate with suppliers, customers and strategic partners.
Build strong cross-functional relationships across international organisations.
Support operational excellence and continuous improvement.
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for a highly experienced project leader with a strong industrial background and a proven track record of executing complex manufacturing projects.
You have experience from factory build-ups, production ramp-ups or industrialisation programmes and understand the challenges of scaling manufacturing operations.
You combine strategic thinking with a hands-on approach and are comfortable working with both senior leadership and operational teams.
Most importantly, you are a leader who drives execution and delivers results.
QualificationsRequired
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Industrial Management, Manufacturing, Operations or a related field.
Extensive experience in project management, programme management or PMO leadership.
Proven experience leading large-scale industrial or manufacturing projects.
Experience from factory build-ups or industrialisation programmes.
Strong understanding of manufacturing operations and production environments.
Experience leading cross-functional and international teams.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Highly Meritorious
Experience from semiconductor, electronics, advanced materials, battery, automotive or deep-tech industries.
Experience from scale-up companies and high-growth environments.
Experience working with manufacturing organisations in China.
Knowledge of automation, process engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies.
PMP, Prince2 or equivalent certification.
Mandarin Chinese language skills.
Swedish language skills.
Why Join Smart High Tech?
At Smart High Tech, you will help build the manufacturing platform that supports next-generation AI infrastructure, semiconductors, and advanced electronics.
You will work alongside leading scientists, engineers and industry experts while helping transform breakthrough technology into world-class industrial production.
This is a rare opportunity to influence both strategy and execution while contributing directly to the growth of a rapidly expanding deep-tech company with global ambitions.
If you are passionate about industrialisation and manufacturing scale-up, we would love to hear from you.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7874820-2049009". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-7434), https://shtsmarthightech.teamtailor.com
Terminalvägen 12 (visa karta
)
418 79 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
SHT Smart High Tech Kontakt
Benjamin von Jahf bvj@smarthightech.com 0760101007 Jobbnummer
9960299