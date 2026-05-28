Software Engineer to Codic
Software Skills International AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-28
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Want to help build tomorrow's solutions at one of our most important clients - while being part of a skilled and personal consulting firm?
We're currently looking for several Software Engineers to join a market-leading aviation company whose products are used by some of the world's top airlines. You'll work on international implementation projects while being part of a tight-knit consultancy that values health, leisure, and personal development.
In this role, you'll join a team that implements, configures and deploys the client's advanced optimisation products and solutions for rostering, pairing, and tracking, among others - at the end-customers' airlines. It's work where complex rule sets meet real operational demands, and where every configuration matters to thousands of crew members worldwide. This is problem solving for real!
You don't need to tick every box - if most of the following sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you:
experience with Python (required) or another modern language such as Java, C#, or JavaScript/TypeScript
exposure to cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP)
comfort with Docker, CI/CD, and microservices
an appetite for learning quickly in new environments
Sounds like you? Send in your application today
About Codic Consulting
Codic is a small and responsive IT consulting firm based in Gothenburg. We're a team of around 20 consultants - developers, testers, designers, and scrum masters - all experts in their respective fields.
With us, you get the best of both worlds: international projects at some of the largest companies in town, while being part of a tight-knit startup with interesting colleagues from all over the world.
Our office is a meeting place where we host events, talks, and activities together with our sister companies and other startups.
As a consultant with us, you'll work on challenging assignments while always being able to return to the welcoming atmosphere at the office
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21
E-post: rickard.kannerholt@softwareskills.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Software Skills International AB
(org.nr 556900-1927), https://codic.se/
Drottninggatan 38 (visa karta
)
411 07 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Codic Consulting AB Kontakt
Rekryteringschef
Rickard Kannerholt rickard.kannerholt@softwareskills.se 0720222127 Jobbnummer
9933718