Software Engineer Required for IT Company
2024-10-16
We're looking for a skilled Backend Software Engineer with 2+ years of experience to design, develop and maintain scalable, efficient and reliable software solutions. The ideal candidate will have expertise in server-side development, databases and API integration.
Responsibilities:
• Design, develop and test backend software applications
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify requirements and develop solutions
• Develop scalable, secure and efficient server-side applications
• Integrate with databases, APIs and third-party services
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues
• Participate in code reviews and contribute to best practices
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies
Requirements:
• 2+ years of experience in backend software development
• Bachelor's/Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
• Proficiency in programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, Node.js)
• Experience with databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB)
• Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms and software design patterns
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
• Effective communication and teamwork skills
• Experience with Agile development methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban)
Nice to Have:
• Cloud computing experience (e.g., AWS, Azure)
• Familiarity with containerization (e.g., Docker)
• Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD)
• Experience with microservices architecture
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: Kasurab24@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559428-9471) Jobbnummer
8960329