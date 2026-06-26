Software Engineer & Product Owner
Taigatech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-26
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About Taigatech AB
We are solving some of the most important problems for the industry, with AI and computer vision. With our connection to academia and the latest research, we build solutions that improves resource efficiency and productivity in the wood industry, contributing to a sustainable future.
Are you passionate about software development and ready to take on a leading role in revolutionizing an entire industry? On our mission to transform the wood industry using cutting-edge AI and vision technologies, we're looking for a talented and ambitious individual to join our team.
About the role
As Product Owner & Software Developer you lead software development for one of the company's product areas. The role combines technical product ownership with hands-on development work and plays a central part in shaping both the technology and the product direction.
Responsibilities
Lead software development for one of the company's product areas
Design software architecture, and develop and test software
Own CI/CD and version control
Solve technical problems related to software and sensor data
Develop and fine-tune control systems
Drive product development, and create and follow up on technical project plans
Discuss and present technology with external stakeholders
Collaborate with external development partners
Provide strategic recommendations
Apply and maintain software development best practices
What we are looking for (requirements)
Strong experience in software development with .NET/C# and C++
Experience with Python
Experience with CI/CD, preferably using GitHub Actions
Experience with software architecture
Experience developing RESTful APIs
Experience with data engineering and cloud infrastructure
Experience with database design and migrations
Experience with near real-time systems
M.Sc. in Complex Adaptive Systems or equivalent
Excellent spoken and written English
Meriting
Experience with ML inference in production
Experience with 3D transformations, ideally from physical AI / industry
Experience in a product owner or product management role
Employment
Scope: Full-time, permanent
Start date: By agreement
Location: Gothenburg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Taigatech AB
(org.nr 559297-7374), https://taigatech.se/
Sofierogatan 3 A (visa karta
)
412 51 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Product Manager
Erik Dahl erik@taigatech.se +46700311932 Jobbnummer
9981920