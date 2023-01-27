Software Engineer (Java or C/C++) to Mycronic
2023-01-27
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Ours do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. And since we are passionate about technology, we invest heavily in our R&D. As we drive innovation in close connection with the major companies in the electronics industry, we continue to make the impossible possible. Again and again. Now we are looking for a Software Engineer within Java or C/C++ to one of our Software Development-teams. Come and create the future of electronics with us!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be part of the Software Development team designing and verifying the software that is used in the Mycronic Pattern Generator products. The software uses complex algorithms and logics to process the input customer patterns which are run on high performance computer platforms. You will be working in cross functional teams delivering from idea to finished product.
"My passion is to work with people, building a culture of trust and motivating all individuals to find their strength and develop their skills through coaching, courses and clear development plans. With a solid foundation of technical knowledge and hands-on experience of developing software I always lead my employees fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement to create top performing individuals and together achieve high quality deliveries as a team." - Is how Benny, you future manager describes how it is to work in his team.
You are offered
• An opportunity to work in a company with world-leading technology, where you have the freedom to explore and come up with new ideas to develop it even further
• High levels of expertise - You will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures
• The greater purpose - Influence people's everyday lives by developing technology you can find everywhere like in critical medical devices such as pacemakers and MRI scans
• You will be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen
Academic Work is responsible for the recruitment process but you will be employed directly by Mycronic
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Designing new software functions in primarily Java or C/C++, depending on your competency and which development team you will belong to
• Implementing and unit-testing new software functions according to the development process
• Functional testing on machine or simulator
• Establish documentation during your development process
• Participate in specification and review of requirements, report status to project management and escalate any deviations from plan
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment process, we will attach great importance on your personal skills and your interest for this position and Mycronic as a company. You are probably a curious problem-solver who shares new ideas and takes initiatives to reach your goals. You also have an interest to learn more about advanced technology.
On top of this, you...
• Have a BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electronics or other relevant area of knowledge
• Are familiar with agile methods such as Scrum and/or Kanban and have knowledge working with CI/CD pipelines
• Have some years of work experience developing in Java or C/C++ in a Linux environment
• Are used to working with documentation as part of you daily work
• Are familiar with embedded systems
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken
It 's an additional qualification if you have...
• Knowledge in Swedish and have been working in a Swedish based company before, where you have gained experience of the Swedish labor market
In this recruitment process we will focus on your interest in the position as well as your personal skills.
Information about the recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work (10-15 min)
• Tests (problem solving & personality test)
• Digital interview with Academic Work (1 h)
• Interview with Mycronic
• References
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Location: Täby, Stockholm
• Extent of work: Fulltime
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Jessica Billquist, jessica.billquist@academicwork.se
• OBS! We do not handle applications through email, apply for the position by clicking "apply here".
• Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Mycronic here! Ersättning
