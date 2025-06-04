Software Engineer (Fullstack) - Checkout
What we do at Qliro
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team doesWe are opening a software engineer position to our fullstack team Checkout Experience that is responsible for the checkout flow for our merchant's customers. We are building the best E-commerce checkout and payment widgets. Fullstack team with lots of humor, collaboration and go. The team is working in a hybrid setup, with a team day at the office each week, the other days everyone decides for themselves. You are sharing on call responsibility with the rest of the team - approximately once each six weeks. React, Redux, C#, .NET, AWS, Cypress, DynamoDB, Grafana A/B testing to generate statistics for future improvements Logging in NewRelic & Kibana
What you will get to do Work on different projects such as creating different versions of the checkout and new ways to pay, and exploring how we can utilize AWS services in the best way
Work with technologies like .NET, React, Redux, AWS, GitLab, Terraform and more.
Contribute to all stages of the product life-cycle, design, implementation, testing, releasing, and maintenance.
Engage in architectural improvements and discussions.
Collaborate constantly - We believe in teamwork and the value of practices like careful code reviews, pair (or mob) programming, and we are looking for individuals who share the same values.
Learn new things continuously - We emphasize learning on the job as well as through our learning platform, and we also welcome you to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
Have fun in an ever-growing area and organization.
What you'll bring to your team
5+ years as a fullstack engineer
Fearless to dive into architectural discussions and explore on your own
You have worked with C#, .NET, and React
If you have previous experience (technical or non-technical) from financial institutions, payments or e-commerce, that is also relevant
You communicate without limitations in English, both in speech and writing. Swedish is not a prerequisite.
WOW in everything we do
Qliro is the place for you who are curious, passionate, and love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength.
We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remotely and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro. Ersättning
