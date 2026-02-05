Software Engineer Full Stack Developer
2026-02-05
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Job summary
We are looking for a Full Stack Developer with strong experience in C# and .NET with an infrastructure experience, to join a team responsible for systems handling part number setup and lifecycle management within an automotive environment. The team develops business-critical applications that support product configuration, manufacturing, and enterprise integrations.
The role spans the full stack, covering backend services, frontend user interfaces, and relational databases. The ideal candidate has hands-on experience with Azure-based solutions, works comfortably in a DevOps-oriented setup, and has exposure to Infrastructure as Code (IaC) for provisioning and maintaining environments. Practical use of AI-assisted development and infrastructure tools is beneficial.
We are seeking someone proactive, collaborative, and adaptable, who thrives in a high-delivery agile team, takes ownership from development through deployment, and brings curiosity and a continuous-improvement mindset, including responsible adoption of AI in engineering and platform work.
Key skills: C# / .NET (ASP.NET Core) and REST API development Frontend experience with Angular, Blazor, or similar SPA frameworks Databases: SQL Server / PostgreSQL and NoSQL (Azure Cosmos DB) Cloud-native development on Kubernetes, ideally Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO) Azure platform services such as Key Vault, API Management (APIM), and Entra ID (identity & access management) Infrastructure as Code using Terraform CI/CD pipelines, GitOps with Argo CD, and containerization (Docker).
Other Information Duration: 2026-02-09 to 2026-12-31
Location: Göteborg
Application Deadline: 2026-02-07
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
