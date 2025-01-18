Software Engineer C++ to medtech company
2025-01-18
Use your exellence in C++ programming for a greater good! We are looking for a dedicated SW Engineer with strong profiency in modern C++ to our client in the medtech sector. Be a part of developing a state-of-the-art medical device and apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
At this company you will be in the forefront of developing the next generation of a high-tech medical device. You will work crossfunctionally with different techinal disciplines and you're expertise will be instrumental in developing state-of-the-art mechatronic medical systems.
This is a consultant assignment through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop in C++ towards embedded systems on application level
• Write example code and collaborate with System Architects and other SW-Engineers
• Work closely with highly skilled colleagues across multiple disciplines to develop solutions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in Engineering - probably Computer Science, Electronics or Mechatronics
• Several years of experience working with C++ and embedded systems
• Strong profiency in English, both verbally and in writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Work-life experience of working with development of medical devices
• Strong proficency in Sweish, both verbally and in writiing
