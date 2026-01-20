Software Engineer, Afry Automotive
Company Description
About AFRY: AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach.
Our shared principles - Results driven, Client Centric, Empowering and Accountable - guide us in how we work, grow and succeed together. Join us and unlock transitions towards a sustainable and resilient society.
About AFRY Automotive: AFRY Automotive, located in the Stockholm region with office in Södertälje/Solna, operates in a truly international environment, collaborating with several sites worldwide, including Brazil, India, and Gothenburg. We support our customers with expertise in design, engineering, and embedded systems, both through in-house projects and on-site with the customer. AFRY Automotive provides consulting services to the automotive industry and genuinely contributes to a more sustainable future by creating smarter and more sustainable vehicles.
The automotive industry is undergoing significant transformation, with vehicles increasingly being designed and produced to become more autonomous and electrified. This shift aims to create a sustainable transport sector for the future, and AFRY Automotive is at the heart of this exciting change.
Team Culture: At AFRY Automotive, we believe in fostering a supportive and inclusive team culture where everyone feels valued and heard. Our teams are built on mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared passion for innovation. We encourage open communication and the sharing of ideas, knowing that diverse perspectives lead to better solutions. Our workplace is one where you can grow both professionally and personally, with opportunities for continuous learning and development. We celebrate successes together and support each other through challenges, creating a positive and enjoyable work environment. Laughter and camaraderie are integral parts of our daily work life, making AFRY Automotive not just a place to work, but a place to thrive.
Job Description
Software Engineer - Contribute to the Future of Sustainable Mobility
Your Role with Us
As a Software Engineer, you'll join a dynamic, cross-functional team where collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous learning are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we design and integrate cutting-edge software and systems for electrified powertrains, ADAS, infotainment, and connected vehicles. You'll work closely with global customers as well as on projects driven from our own offices-always pushing the boundaries of innovation.
What You'll Do
Design, implement, and test embedded software for advanced vehicle systems.
Work with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and AUTOSAR architecture.
Integrate software with hardware components and ensure compliance with functional safety standards (ISO 26262).
Collaborate with experts in electronics, system design, testing, and cybersecurity.
Engage directly with customers-often leading global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers-to deliver technical solutions.
Stay ahead of the curve with emerging technologies like AI, computer vision, and V2X communication.
Qualifications
What We're Looking For
A Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer science, information systems, or equivalent.
5+ years of experience in embedded software development.
Valuable Experience
Programming in C, C++, Java, or Python.
Driver development in RTOS environments.
Software development within AUTOSAR.
Knowledge of SoC components (clocks, PLLs, GPIO, interrupt controllers, peripherals such as SPI, I2C, PCIe, CAN, Ethernet, USB, UFS) and power management.
Development of embedded multimedia products for Android or network-based systems in graphics, video, camera, display, or computer vision.
Familiarity with ISO 26262 and functional safety.
Bonus Points For
Experience with multi-processor architectures, ARM processors, cache management, and interrupts.
Knowledge of virtualization technologies related to CPU and memory management.
Additional Information
At AFRY, you'll have the opportunity to grow in an environment where technology, structure, and care go hand in hand. We believe in the power of collaboration, continuous learning, and creating solutions that make a real difference - for our clients and for society as a whole.
Contact persons for questions:
Hiring manager
Johan Krii, Service Area Managerjohan.krii@afry.com
