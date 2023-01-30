Software Engineer
Part commercial enterprise, part revolutionary movement, Einride leads the transition to a zero-emission transportation system, based on autonomous, all-electric vehicles, coordinated by an intelligent routing software - making the journey from A to B as efficient as possible.
You will be working in the autonomous vehicle product organization creating a new kind of system that will enable cost effective sustainable freight.
As a senior software engineer at Einride, you'll be joining a top talent team of ambitious, creative, kind-hearted people who challenge conventional thinking, think big, and aim for zero.
Job description
Join an ambitious, highly motivated team in implementing a full-stack solution for autonomous, electric transport.
Work across the whole tech stack, from vehicle to cloud, designing and building simple, efficient and scalable solutions to challenging problems.
Primary languages and technologies: Software development in Go, C and Rust on Linux. Backend development and data engineering on Google Cloud Platform.
Requirements
You have a breadth of experience in software engineering, and you constantly push yourself to improve your skills and understand new concepts and domains.
You are comfortable assuming the role of teacher and mentor to level up the skills of those around you.
You are driven, self-directed, and want to work in a high-paced start-up environment.
You are used to driving architectural change where needed.
You have been driving recruitment to meet the organization's technical goals.
Ideally you also bring
Recent experience of working with a modern toolchain in a software company.
You have deep experience with Einride specific tools such as golang, rust, linux, big query.
