Software Engineer
Xenergic AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-08-04
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About Xenergic:
Xenergic is a high-tech semiconductor company providing cutting edge high-speed, low-power embedded memory IP solutions in advanced technology nodes. These memories are targeted for market segments ranging from IoT and mobile applications to high-end servers and AI accelerators.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for software developer who thrives in a work environment where no day is like yesterday. You enjoy and are driven by solving engineering problems of all kinds, both within your field and across domains, be it in programming, electronics, math or marketing. Since we often bounce ideas off each other to beat challenges and refine our workflow, we expect you to be proactive and take initiative in proposing original strategies, rather than only implementing.
The key responsibilities include
Further developing on our memory compiler flow.
Enriching our verification flow.
Maintaining and improving internal processes and routines for handling IP in different phases.
Maintaining and improving IT setup.
Mandatory Qualification Requirements:
MSc.in computer science or closely related field.
System Design & Architecture: Proven experience in designing, structuring, and maintaining large-scale software/automation projects or complex frameworks from the ground up.
Programming Background: Exceptional competence in system level programing with strong logical thinking and clean, maintainable coding practices in at least one mainstream language.
Engineering Fundamentals: Comfortable working in a Linux/Unix environment with a solid grasp of software architecture patterns, basic data structures, and algorithms.
Additional Preferred Qualifications (Bonus Points)
Python Proficiency (Strongly Preferred): Strong proficiency in Python, with hands-on experience using it for large-scale scripting, automation tools, data processing, or test framework development.
DevOps & Infrastructure (CI/CD & Containerization):
Hands-on experience with Docker or equivalent containerization technologies for environment standardization and deployment.
Experience setting up, optimizing, and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (e.g., GitHub Actions) tailored for build, test, and release automation.
Flow Automation: Experience developing script-based design/verification automation flows (EDA Tool Scripting) is highly desirable.
ASIC Knowledge: Fundamental understanding of ASIC design and design-to-verification flows. Experience with tape-outs is a strong plus.
Version Control: Strong familiarity with Git and modern collaborative software development workflows (e.g., Code Reviews, PRs, Trunk-Based Development).
Experience with shell scripting (Bash, csh, zsh, etc.).
Familiar with AI in automation & verification is a big advantage.
Soft Skills
Self-motivated with a fast learning curve for picking up new EDA tools and domain knowledge.
Strong communication and teamwork skills, capable of collaborating smoothly across RTL design, verification, and software teams.
Are you the one we are looking for? We want to hear from you! Send your application (CV and cover letter) to career@xenergic.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04
E-post: career@xenergic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xenergic AB
(org.nr 559121-2351), https://xenergic.com
Scheelevägen 15 (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Jobbnummer
10020885