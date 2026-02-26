Software Engineer
We are Arelion. You may not have heard of us; though, we are pretty sure you are using our network every day. As a Tier 1 Network provider, operating the most connected Internet backbone on the planet, we are quite passionate about what we do. If you peek under the lid, you'll find all sorts of passionate geeks within; people who get out of bed each morning because they care for fiber cables, telco housing, routers, wavelength multiplex systems, and, even, software services. The one thing we have in common is our passion for the Internet and our honored customers.
The Software Engineering team is supporting the entire organization, shaping and building software solutions to, at the end of the day, delight our customers. Not everything we do is customer facing, but it's for sure with the customers in mind. In order to make our colleagues and customers even happier, we need to strengthen the team by adding a Software Engineer. We are looking for a mid level software engineer which means at least 4 years of relevant experience. More and broader experience is of course welcome, but not a hard requirement. We'll offer the right candidate to chance to work with us in a multi-skilled, cross-border team supporting a multi-national organization with demanding customers. We'll offer an open environment where you'll be able to contribute, learn, and grow.
The main responsibilities are:
• Contribute to the agile development and maintenance in the Software Engineering team or any of the product or project teams we are working in.
• As part of implementation also add relevant test coverage - automated tests is the way to go
• Ensure your code and design is in line with our architecture and vision
• Participate in developing our architecture and ways of working
• Deploy and monitor applications
• Demo prototypes to business stakeholders
The main tasks are:
• Work with product owners, subject matter experts, and business users to understand requirements and design software solutions.
• Implement software solutions
• Create automated test suites for software
• Fix bugs and maintain software
• Follow up on application performance and suggest and suggest enhancements
• Set up and configure new infrastructure environments when needed
• Learn new things every day
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have:
• A degree in computer science or other relevant background
• At least 4 years of work experience in relevant system development
Solid skills in:
• Software development using Java 11+ and Spring Boot or Jakarta EE
• Modern integration technologies like REST or GraphQL and event driven integrations
Hands-on experience of:
• Using Linux and other open-source software (FOSS)
• One or more RDBMS and/or NoSQL data stores
• Common tools and service like git, Github, Docker, bash
• Continuous delivery, automatic tests, and DevOps way of working
Greater knowledge or interest in one or more of the following areas:
• Application scaling and high availability
• Amazon Web Services (AWS), Infrastructure-as-code, Terraform
• Container technologies
• Modern IT security
• GUI design and frontend development
And finally:
• Ability to work independently when needed but care about the team
• A passion to explore and learn more
• Good social and interpersonal skills
We also expect you to be fluent in English, both written and oral
Your personal characteristics
You have a strong will to contribute to the development projects and to the team output as a whole. You are eager to learn new things and at the same time open to sharing knowledge and experience with your colleagues. Furthermore, you are open to working in a mix of methodologies, nationalities, and cultures. You love coding and you aim at delivering high quality software but can at the same time accept that perfection is not always possible to reach. Ersättning
