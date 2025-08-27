Software Engineer
Join our client's system and application test team! Contribute to raising the quality of new development products through comprehensive system testing, including software, electronics, and robot manipulators.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Test Engineer, you will enhance product quality by testing complete systems, including software, electronics, and robot manipulators. Your role involves communication between stakeholders and driving process improvements within the project.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This is an opportunity to backfill as a test engineer in our system and application test team. The main task is to raise quality on new development products by testing the complete system including software, electronics and robot manipulators running different applications.
• Set up robot cells
• Robot programming in RAPID
• Develop test cases and test plans in C# and run tests (automatic and manual)
• Write test specifications
• Continuously improve lab environments (6S, Safety, Automation, Cell installations)
• Communication and sync between the different stakeholder
• Driving process improvements within the project
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good English language skills
• Experience with software development in C# and/or RAPID
• Experience with collaborative software development tools in Visual Studio and git-based collaborative development workflow
• Experience working in a SAFe team with Azure DevOps
• Structured and understands the importance of quality, automation equipment, and testing
It is meritorious if you have
• Good Swedish language skills
• Proficiency in Chinese language
• Previous work experience with industrial robots, RobotStudio or PLC
• Enthusiastic about introducing robotic solutions in new fields
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Heltid Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-27
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
