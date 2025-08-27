Software Engineer

Join our client's system and application test team! Contribute to raising the quality of new development products through comprehensive system testing, including software, electronics, and robot manipulators.

As a Test Engineer, you will enhance product quality by testing complete systems, including software, electronics, and robot manipulators. Your role involves communication between stakeholders and driving process improvements within the project.

Work tasks

This is an opportunity to backfill as a test engineer in our system and application test team. The main task is to raise quality on new development products by testing the complete system including software, electronics and robot manipulators running different applications.

• Set up robot cells
• Robot programming in RAPID
• Develop test cases and test plans in C# and run tests (automatic and manual)
• Write test specifications
• Continuously improve lab environments (6S, Safety, Automation, Cell installations)
• Communication and sync between the different stakeholder
• Driving process improvements within the project

• Good English language skills
• Experience with software development in C# and/or RAPID
• Experience with collaborative software development tools in Visual Studio and git-based collaborative development workflow
• Experience working in a SAFe team with Azure DevOps
• Structured and understands the importance of quality, automation equipment, and testing

It is meritorious if you have
• Good Swedish language skills
• Proficiency in Chinese language
• Previous work experience with industrial robots, RobotStudio or PLC
• Enthusiastic about introducing robotic solutions in new fields

