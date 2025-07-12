Software engineer
2025-07-12
Role: Full-Stack Software Engineer (C# / Angular / DevOps)
Are you a developer who thrives at the intersection of clean code, modern DevOps practices, and intuitive user interfaces? We are looking for a skilled and proactive software engineer to join our team, contributing to both backend and frontend development while also taking part in shaping a robust CI/CD pipeline.
Responsibilities
Design and implement robust backend solutions using C# and the .NET ecosystem, ensuring maintainability and performance.
Take ownership of CI/CD workflows, leveraging GitHub and Azure DevOps to streamline automated testing, deployment, and delivery processes.
Work closely with cross-functional teams including product owners, designers, and other engineers to turn concepts into scalable software solutions.
Build and enhance frontend applications with Angular, ensuring a responsive and user-friendly experience.
Proactively debug and resolve technical issues, applying best practices for root cause analysis and long-term stability.
Contribute to overall codebase health, promoting clean architecture, modular design, and automation across the development lifecycle.
Core Competencies
Strong experience with C# and the .NET platform, with a passion for writing clean, efficient, and testable code.
Hands-on knowledge of DevOps tools and workflows, including source control (GitHub), automated pipelines, and release management in Azure DevOps.
Solid grasp of modern JavaScript frameworks, particularly Angular, with experience building SPAs and component-based interfaces.
Understanding of design patterns and software architecture, including principles like SOLID and clean code practices.
Excellent analytical thinking and debugging skills, with a keen eye for detail.
Strong collaboration skills, with the ability to communicate clearly and effectively in a team-oriented, agile environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
