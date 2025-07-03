Software Engineer
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2025-07-03
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
We are looking for a passionate Software Engineer who strives for engineering excellence and excels in constantly changing environments. You are excited about SW-Backend Development, systems architecture, modern technologies (Edge computing, Hyperconverged/ High availability infra, open source, PaaS, monitoring etc.) at a global scale and you want to take part in developing the future of IKEA! We are looking for a new colleague to be part of the ongoing transformation and infrastructure modernisation using the latest technology.
To succeed as a Software Engineer, you will ideally have experience in one or more of the following areas:
• Proficiency in Software Development skills and its connecting Software lifecycle (SCM,GIT, etc)
• Proficiency in at least one scripting language (Python/Bash) and one functional programming language (Java/Go/C++), with a good understanding of CI/CD practices.
• Strong experience in utilising and developing REST APIs for service integration and developer support.
• Familiarity with infrastructure architecture principles, including automation, Infrastructure as Code processes, microservices, and containerization.
• Proficiency in Nutanix HCI, AHV hypervisor, and its associated management tools for full-stack infrastructure.
• Knowledge of configuration management like Ansible, Ansible Tower, Puppet for automation tasks.
• Background in managing Windows/Linux servers, networking, storage, and computing resources.
• Expertise in virtualisation technologies for distributed and high-availability hosting environments.
• A proactive approach to continuous learning and skill enhancement, with a focus on mentoring others in your field of expertise.
The Software Engineer we are looking for should:
• Excel in scripting and coding, with a deep understanding of infrastructure hosting and automation.
• Demonstrate high-level Software/system engineering skills with a natural inclination towards automation and meticulous attention to detail.
• Exhibit a strong passion for operational excellence and an interest in refining development processes.
• Show eagerness to learn and share knowledge about the latest technology trends.
• Understand customer needs and quickly implement effective solutions to support business objectives.
WHO YOU ARE
• You possess extensive knowledge in infrastructure automation, infrastructure as code.
• You have a strong understanding of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), particularly Nutanix.
• You thrive in multicultural environments, valuing diversity as a key strength.
• You are motivated by the challenge of working in a dynamic, global setting.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
• Contribute to the development and implementation of automated, self-service core infrastructure solutions in our warehouses.
• Develop new Infrastructure monitoring platforms, creating dashboards for service metrics visualisation.
• Ensure and regularly review system compliance with business requirements, laws, and internal policies.
• Collaborate and align with key stakeholders in an open-source community environment, taking responsibility for successful cooperation.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
In our quest to foster an inner source community, as a Software Engineer in our Distributed Hosting team, you will join a dynamic group working across warehouse, central, retail, and support divisions. We are dedicated to designing secure, scalable infrastructure solutions for IKEA's global operations, blurring traditional boundaries to reduce redundancy and accelerate innovation. At IKEA, leadership is about service, not command. As part of our team, you'll lead your projects, driving innovation with the team's support, while your manager provides guidance and assistance to ensure your success. This servant leadership approach empowers each of us to take initiative and make impactful decisions.
WHAT WE ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT
Our engineering culture thrives on rapid feedback and automation, with a strong focus on customer needs. We embrace IKEA's culture and values, integrating them into our daily work. Diversity and inclusion are not just ideals we aspire to; they're the bedrock of our team dynamics. At IKEA, we celebrate the uniqueness of everyone, knowing it makes us stronger and more innovative.
WHAT WE VALUE
Our team places high value on development speed and immediate feedback, emphasising infrastructure as code. We take full responsibility for our creations, from design to operation. Understanding operational status and feedback is crucial for us, guiding our development to craft the most effective solutions. This comprehensive approach ensures we are not just building for today, but for the sustainable growth of IKEA.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
We are looking for a Software Engineer who will be based in Helsingborg or Älmhult.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to the Recruiter Rosie Geraghty at rosie.geraghty@ingka.com
PLEASE NOTE
Due to GDPR we cant review any applications coming to us in any other ways than through our recruitment program.
Our primary concern since the outbreak of corona virus has been the health and safety of our co-workers and candidates. Because of this, we have adapted our recruiting processes to be fully digital. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
E-post: rosie.geraghty@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Rönnowsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Jobbnummer
9415908