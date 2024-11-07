Software Engineer
2024-11-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Software Engineer - Embedded Systems (C++, POSIX)
Introduction:
Join us in shaping the future of automotive technology! Volvo Cars is at the forefront of automotive electrification, and we are looking for a talented Software Engineer to be part of our transformation journey. Your contributions will play a vital role in revolutionizing mobility.
The Team:
Our team is dedicated to developing a centralized diagnostic platform for our next-generation vehicles. This platform enables us to collect diagnostics from every corner of the vehicle, store it alongside relevant data (e.g., snapshots), and transmit it to the cloud for advanced analysis. As a Software Engineer, you will work on our diagnostic Kernel, which encompasses event manager, Snapshot manager, and action manager. You will collaborate closely with a team of skilled software developers, a requirement manager/owner, and a product owner.
What You Will Bring:
We are seeking an experienced Embedded Software Engineer with expertise in C++ and Python, along with a strong grasp of system architecture, software design and testing. To excel in this role, your qualifications should include:
• Proven experience in embedded software development using C++ and Python.
• Familiarity with working in a continuous integration (CI) environment.
• Bonus points for automotive industry experience, particularly in Diagnostics, and knowledge of Zuul, Git/Gerrit.
• Proficiency in a Linux environment, with experience in CMake as a plus.
Additional Requirements:
• Strong communication skills in both spoken and written English.
• Curiosity, self-Driven and action oriented are very important qualifications to succeed in this role.
A bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, or a related field.
