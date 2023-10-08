Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
We work in customer-centric product teams to build products that make owning a car better. We work on products and platforms such as Volvo On Call, Connected Car Cloud Platform, Service Booking, Connected Safety, Customer Care Chat, Volvo ID, over-the-air updates, car connectivity, and APIs for building new innovative services.
The team is located in Gothenburg, Stockholm and Lund, Sweden, and we also have teams in the US and in China. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Tradera, Sony, Klarna, Ericsson and King.
We are now looking for a Cloud Software and DevOps engineer for a team in Lund, Sweden. We build and operate digital products and platforms across mobile, cloud and connectivity.
What you'll do
You will define, build, test and deploy and operate the functionality. You will collaborate with your Product Owner to ensure the right functionality is being developed and estimate the size and complexity of the work to be able to plan upcoming sprints. You will determine and maintain the technical design in our area within the given architectural guidelines.
You will be part of an empowered scrum team that strive for continuous learning and improvements while building and operating the products to face the user needs. You will in this role have responsibility of both developing and operating the future products. You will have competent colleagues in the same role with whom you can share and discuss experiences and problems.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below
You and your skills
We are searching for a senior developer to strengthen our team in Lund, Sweden. We believe you have experience in, or a strong interest in, cloud infrastructure and cloud services and you understand technical software architecture, development, operations, design, and implementation of projects on various domains.
Your desire and ability to learn and take on tasks you don't yet know how to solve, is an important quality.
You probably have following education - BSc degree or higher in engineering or equivalent.
Technical skills & platforms we use;
Software Languages: Java (Spring Boot), golang
Scripting: Python, Bash
Developer OS: Ubuntu (preferred), macOS, Windows 10+
Containers & orchestration: Docker, Kubernetes
Infrastructure: AWS, Aliyun, Terraform, Helm, Load balancers, DNS management
Service mesh: Istio, Envoy
Protocols: HTTP 1.x and newer, REST, gRPC, QUIC, MQTT
Version control & GitOps: GitLab, github, Kustomize
Monitoring & alerting: Splunk, Grafana, Prometheus, PagerDuty, Apica
Security: TLS, mutual TLS, SSL certificate management, Hashicorp Vault, Risk analysis, Security assessment
Test automation: Unit test frameworks, Component test frameworks
Architecture: Micro Service Architecture
Development methodology principles: SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, DevOps
Good to know as well:
Databases: Cassandra or similar (NoSQL), MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
Middleware: Kafka, JMS, Artemis Ersättning
