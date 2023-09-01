Software Engineer
2023-09-01
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach
your full potential. For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know
that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers. By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric
vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Payment & Risk Assessment, Commercial Digital - let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars will create a new Direct To Consumer (D2C) offer, where payment & risk assessment will be crucial parts. We leverage new technologies, business models, progressive partnerships, integrated seamless experience and data, to create competitive, hard-to-copy solutions.
Would you like to be part of the team that turns the latest technologies and digital solutions into a smooth user experience for our customers?
This role is within the PARA team and comes with the responsibility to deliver high quality solutions within a micro service landscape. The team is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and we also have teams in the US. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Klarna and King.
We are now looking for a Mid-level Software Engineer with experience in Java on the backend side. You will be working with a group of skilled backendengineers, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on supportingand managing the lifecycle of payment & risk assessment.
This position offers possibilities to long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright and exciting future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
You will work together with quality engineers and developers as apart of a cross functional team.
What you'll bring
We think you are an experienced backend engineer who's worked on severalproducts in the past.
You should have expertise in Java and experience deploying in a Docker/Kubernetes/AWS or Azure setup.
Our CI/CD is based on Github actions and ArgoCD. You should have a solid understanding of microservices. Frontend know-how is a bonus.
To be successful in this role you need to be comfortable in designing and developing applications and systems and enjoy being a team player.You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mind-set. Most importantly, we expect you to have a passion to learn and keep building on top of your current skill set.
Want to know more?
We welcome you to apply in English by 22nd of September the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries, please reach out to Senior Recruiter Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com
