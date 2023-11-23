Software Engineer - Front End
2023-11-23
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
You will be involved in kick-starting a new greenfield initiative which aims to integrate multiple full-stack retailer tools under one roof using micro-frontend architecture. The key components of this architecture are authentication, role management, notification management, and dashboards.
You get to be part of the journey from the start, shaping a product and making an impact. As we need to work together with several teams you will grow your network and get to work with many teams and stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
• Architect and build the frontend that connects different services together to create a seamless retailer user experience.
• Develop and maintain world-class TypeScript/React components in compliance with our React UI components and branding guidelines
• Help recruitment and growing the team as our needs grow
Qualifications
Requirements
• B.S. in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
• Minimum of 2 years of work experience as a front-end engineer implementing interactive UIs using JS/TS and React
• Solid understanding of JavaScript, browser APIs (example: messaging, web authentication, web storage, etc.)
• Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure. Someone who has experience in building accessible and performant websites.
• Solid understanding of responsive design supporting desktop, mobile, and tablet form factors
• Excellent understanding of Service Oriented Architectures.
Desired
• Experience building interactive dashboards.
• Experience with Next.js framework.
• Experience with security critical software that handle personally identifiable information.
• Experience working at a startup or spin-offs where you got to create a product from scratch to go to market and serving users
• Experience building complex interfaces to support expert user work flows
• Webpack module federation and React.
• Familiarity with Go and GraphQL
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Stockholm
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
