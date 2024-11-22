Software Engineer - DevOps
2024-11-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Are you engaged in being an expert in our Manufacturing Execution System (MES) - supporting extensive investments in the future of the Volvo Cars Torslanda plant?
You will have an opportunity to join Volvo Cars' ambitious journey to modernize and automate our current application landscape. You will be part of the journey as we deliver on our company's vision and scale our services globally.
We use modern tools and agile methods to create business value continuously. We ensure high quality, availability, and adaptability in our delivery. And of course, we have fun together while doing it!
What you'll do
You will design and develop applications and systems. Perform business analysis and software analysis. May coordinate projects and perform system maintenance activities. You will join the Volvo Cars Global Manufacturing Digital team.
The software engineer's primary responsibilities will include resolving any incidents with our Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and ensuring implemented functions always work as expected
The software engineer's primary responsibilities will include: Resolve any incidents with our Manufactuing Execution System (MES) - Making sure implemented functions always work as expected. Taking part in discussing and understanding business requirements and interpreting the requirements into digital functions. Assisting departments in the factory (Quality, Engineering, Operations & Maintenance) in configuring and usage of the MES.
You will also be working closely with the local Factory On-Site team and be supported by global specialists and operations teams.
This position is based in Gothenburg, Torslanda site.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role we believe you should have experience in IT / Software support (2nd line)- providing advanced technical support, resolving incidents, or supporting problems and change management functions.
You have education and / or knowledge in software engineering, agile development practices, and collaboration tools such as Azure DevOps or similar.
We believe you have technical knowledge, are service minded and a curious team player who loves to collaborate with others. You are passionate about continuous improvement, and you want to contribute with your experience and expertise. In your work, you are organized, methodical and professional in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver high quality solutions.
Technical requirements: Java, SQL, Oracle DB, Azure DevOps, Agile, Scrum, Kafka, MQ, OpenVMS, Openshift, Github.
As a person you are excellent in communication with presentation skills and are good in building relationship with global teams and stakeholders.
Knowledge of the automotive industry and / or production & quality assurance processes is meritorious as well as understanding how all these things work together to make end user applications work and work well.
Being fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and written is an advantage.
A bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
We are happy to see applicants that are eager to learn and grow (themselves and us) so if you are lacking in some areas, we are open to coach you.
