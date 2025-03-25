Software Engineer - Customer Delivery at Vidhance
Imagine working on cutting-edge video enhancement technology that powers millions of mobile devices worldwide. At Vidhance, collaboration takes place closely with leading smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors to deliver outstanding video quality to end users. As the company transforms into more empowered and customer-focused teams, passionate engineers are sought who want to make an impact. For you who thrive in problem-solving, enjoy customer collaboration, and want to work with global leaders in mobile technology, this is an exciting opportunity. Applications are warmly welcomed!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Vidhance develops cutting-edge video enhancement software for the mobile industry. Through advanced AI-powered stabilization, tracking, and image optimization, the company enables professional-grade videos even under the toughest conditions. Ensuring seamless zoom and object tracking, its technology delights millions of users while empowering some of the world's most renowned tech companies. But they are more than just technology - they thrive on collaboration, innovation, and lots of fun. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible, with a shared vision of delivering jaw-dropping video experiences.
As a Software Engineer - Customer Delivery, a key role is played in bridging the gap between cutting-edge video enhancement software and customers' real-world needs. Close collaboration with customers ensures smooth integration of the technology into their platforms, solving complex technical challenges, and optimizing performance for different environments. Contributions in this role make a real difference, from ensuring flawless video performance in smartphones to driving forward innovation in mobile video processing. The closest colleagues will be the Xenon team, a high-performing and supportive group of nine engineers (three based in Shanghai). The team values collaboration, problem-solving, and having fun together, both at work and in regular team events throughout the year.
This is a consultancy role where you will be employed by Academic Work and work on assignment at Vidhance. The position is full-time and long-term, with excellent potential for a permanent hire directly at Vidhance.
Why Join Vidhance?
Shape the Future of Mobile Video
• Work on world-class solutions that set new standards in mobile video technology
• See ideas come to life in real-world implementations used by millions
Freedom to Innovate
• Enjoy a culture of experimentation where creativity is celebrated
• Participate in Tech Exploration Days to explore new technologies and drive innovation
Professional Development
• Gain hands-on experience with AI, video processing, and embedded systems
• Work closely with global industry leaders and cutting-edge technologies
Make a Global Impact
• Work will directly improve video experiences for millions worldwide
• A pivotal role will be played in shaping product direction and technical decisions
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role is a dynamic mix of hands-on technical development, problem-solving, and customer collaboration. Some days will involve coding, debugging, and optimizing video algorithms, while others will focus on working closely with customers to support their integration efforts. Responsibilities include:
• Taking ownership of customer projects and driving them forward with enthusiasm
• Debugging and optimizing video processing software in embedded environments
• Breaking down complex technical problems into structured, actionable solutions
• Integrating Vidhance software into various camera systems and mobile platforms
• Providing hands-on technical support to customers, ensuring seamless implementation
• Collaborating closely with global smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors
• Traveling internationally (aprox. 4 times per year) to collaborate with customers on-site
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Must-have qualifications:
• A degree in Computer Science or a related field
• Strong C++ programming skills (gained through education, personal projects, or work experience)
• Experience with embedded systems or low-level development
• Proven ability to debug and troubleshoot complex software issues
• Passion for working closely with customers and solving real-world challenges
• Willingness to travel internationally to collaborate with customers
• Is fluent in English
Nice-to-have qualifications:
• Understanding of image processing or computer vision
• Knowledge of Chinese, as several customers speak the language
Personal traits:
• Goal-oriented - and passionate about delivering high-quality results
• Proactive and positive - inspires those around you
• Structured thinker - able to create clarity in complex situations
• Customer-focused - enjoys building long-term relationships
• Team player - values collaboration and shared success
Practical Details:
• Location: Uppsala
• Workload: Full-time, 40 hours/week
• Travel: 3-4 trips per year (typically 1-2 weeks per trip, mainly to China and Taiwan)
• Start date: As soon as possible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Find out more about how Vidhance introduces themself on their website - HERE! Ersättning
