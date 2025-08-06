Software Developers

Job description
Sigma Technology is one of the largest IT consultat companies in south of Sweden, and we are continuisly growing with skilled and experienced software developers within various fields.
We are now looking for several candidates who wants to join us working as a consultant. We belive that you have a minimum of 3 years of experience or more from the software development industry.
Our customers are both some of the largest companies in Sweden as well as smaller companies, and we cover areas such as Medtech, Automotive, Energy, Telecom and Education.
Take the opportunity to join us at Software Solutions and meet like minded developers where we enjoy delivering good solutions to our customers!

Basic qualifications
Any skills within software development is of interest to us. For Example:
Java, AWS, GCP
C#, .Net, Azure
Go, Python
C or C++ prefferably with using Linux as your developmet platform. Usually you then also have experience from gdb, gcc, make, valgrind, bash etc.
JavaScript & TypeScript including framworks such as React, Vue, Angular, Node and many more.
AI, Machine Learning, NLP, Supervised and Unsupervised learning.


We offer
Challenging and interesting assignments with our customers.
An amazing workplace with lots of laughter and development.
A present Manager that works for your growth and well being.
A healthy work environment.
Collective agreement
Yearly conference trips abroad once a year
Social activities with your colleagues every month.

