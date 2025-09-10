Software developer with strong expertise and passion for AI
2025-09-10
Do you love exploring new technologies and pushing the boundaries of what AI can do? Are you driven by turning ideas into innovative, scalable solutions that make a real difference? Now's your chance to help build the next generation of our AI assistant!
About the team
You will be a part of Product Development at Spiris and a brand-new team with a clear focus: developing and improving our AI assistant.
This is a unique opportunity to join at an early stage where ideas quickly turn into prototypes, and then into smart, scalable solutions that meet real user needs.
We work closely with UX and product owners, using the latest technologies to build features that truly make an impact. Your contributions will have a direct effect on our products, our technical direction, and our customers.
About the role You will play a key role in further developing the AI assistant. You will work with both existing code and entirely new projects.
You will, among other things:
Turn ideas and prototypes, together with UX and product owners, into finished solutions
Develop backend and integration logic for AI models (LLM, generative AI, automation flows)
Ensure that our AI solutions are scalable, secure, and powerful
Work closely in a cross-functional team with short decision-making paths and a high tempo
Take responsibility for the entire chain: code build deploy run
You have:
• At least 3 years of experience in full-stack development
• Experience working in an agile way in small, cross-functional teams
• Experience with AI-related integrations and solutions (LLM, ML, NLP)
• Solid knowledge of databases and backend development
• The ability to quickly turn technical concepts into MVPs and prototypes
• Proficiency in Swedish & English, spoken and written
Bonus points for:
• Experience with AI platforms (OpenAI API, Azure OpenAI, Anthropic, etc.)
• Knowledge of RAG architectures and prompt engineering
• Interest in vibe design/coding
• Understanding of the technical possibilities and limitations of AI/ML
We're looking for someone who:
• Is proactive and takes initiative - you make things happen and take responsibility for the outcome
• Is innovative and sees opportunities where others see obstacles
• Is team-oriented and enjoys close collaboration with others
• Is driven by exploring and testing new technologies, quickly learns new tools and methods, and applies them to value-creating solutions
• Is systematic and structured when needed - but flexible when conditions quickly change
Why you'll enjoy working with us:
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects within AI and cloud
High degree of technical freedom and the chance to influence our architecture decisions
A culture built on learning, curiosity, and humility
Lots of opportunities to grow - both in technical skills and responsibility.
This position is based in Växjö or Gothenburg.
Does this sound like the right next step for you?
We look forward to receiving your application! We review candidates on an ongoing basis and use tests and background checks as part of our recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact:
Development Manager Gustav Bergqvist - gustav.bergqvist@spiris.se
About Spiris Since 1984, we have focused on making life easier for Swedish entrepreneurs. In 2025, we will take the next step when we becoming Spiris - formerly Visma Spcs.
