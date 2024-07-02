Software Developer with Focus on Test
Qinshift AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-07-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qinshift AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This is usAt Qinshift we're committed to making real impact. With us you're working with teams of tech focused peers who thrive with creative thinking and dedication to learning and improvement. Here, you'll be an important part of our community, where we actively encourage you to bring thoughts and ideas to the table. If this resonates with you and you're interested in this position we would be delighted to talk to you. This is the jobAs a Software Developer with Focus on Test at Qinshift, you'll play a role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software solutions. You will work closely with the customer, developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to create comprehensive testing strategies. Your responsibilities will include developing and managing automated test frameworks, performing API tests and higher-level system tests. You will monitor automated test cases, analyze failures, and conduct functional and load tests. By reviewing requirements, you'll create various test scenarios and support the team by developing and executing both functional and technical test cases. This is youWe believe you are a detail-oriented and analytical person who thrives in a collaborative environment. You have a background in software development with experience in testing and quality assurance, where you have focused on test automation. For this role you need to be comfortable in Swedish and English, both spoken and written. Skills: * Strong programming skills in .NET/C# * Worked with Playwright, Appium or similar frameworks for test automation * Experience within CI/CD is a plus * Knowledge of Azure and DevOps Pipelines are beneficial for this role If you are intrigued, then so are we If you are an experienced .NET/C# developer interested in testing, but lack some of the specific experiences mentioned above, we encourage you to apply nonetheless. Qinshift will provide the necessary training to equip you for the role. You will have a great opportunity to work hands-on with both testing and development as a part of your everyday tasks. What awaits you at Qinshift?Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more. We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength. We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qinshift AB
(org.nr 556588-5935), https://qinshift.com Arbetsplats
Qinshift Jobbnummer
8782340