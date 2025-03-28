Software Developer High Performance Computing
We are looking for a skilled software developer to join our team dedicated to creating advanced algorithms in the field of High Performance Computing. The majority of our development work is done in C++, with some use of Java.
About COMSOL
COMSOL develops cutting-edge mathematical modeling software that powers innovations in physics and engineering. Our flagship product, COMSOL Multiphysics®, is widely used across all fields of engineering, manufacturing, and scientific research to model multiphysics systems. Our customers leverage our software to understand, predict, and optimize product designs and processes. Founded in Sweden in 1986, COMSOL has expanded globally with 16 offices and a distributor network, employing more than 500 people worldwide.
Role Overview
Based in our newly renovated office in central Stockholm, the team is responsible for developing the High Performance Computing (HPC) part in all COMSOL's products that take advantage of distributed memory on clusters, shared memory on multi-core and multiple CPU machines and the support for GPUs. Our goal is to enable efficient finite-element (FEM) computations on large scale applications.
You will work with advanced algorithms for solving linear and non-linear equations. Responsibilities include writing and reviewing code, contributing to project specifications and design, and testing new functionality.
Qualifications
We are looking for developers with the following qualifications:
PhD, MSc or equivalent degree in scientific computing.
Experience in writing efficient algorithms using CUDA for GPUs and MPI for High Performance Computing.
Experience in OpenMP is a plus.
You must be eligible to work in Sweden, but Swedish is not a requirement as long as you have excellent English skills.
Working at COMSOL
At COMSOL, new team members quickly become essential contributors to ongoing development projects. As the company continues to expand, there are plenty of opportunities for employees to advance in their roles and become leading experts in their areas of focus. This journey will be accompanied by experienced colleagues and a collaborative working environment.
In addition to an exciting career working on a sophisticated software product, we offer:
A competitive salary
Individual pension plans
Sponsored gym membership
Great work-life balance
To ensure a smooth onboarding process, onsite presence is required. Once onboarded, hybrid work options are available.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including university grades, using the form below. Kindly note that applications submitted through other channels will not be considered.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comsol AB
(org.nr 556404-8675), https://www.comsol.com/
Tegnérgatan 23 (visa karta
)
111 40 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9252828