Software developer for Quantum Computing
The Chalmers Quantum Computing group is looking for a software developer to join our team and develop applications for operating and characterizing our quantum processor. You will have the opportunity to work on a cutting-edge project in a vibrant and growing group of more than 30 scientists.
Our main project, financed by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) Foundation through the https://www.chalmers.se/en/centres/wacqt/
research program, aims to build a quantum computer with 100 superconducting qubits by 2030. We have already developed a functional 25-qubit quantum processor and now need to strengthen our software infrastructure to fully exploit its potential.
You will be employed by the quantum division of Chalmers Next Labs (CNL), a company within the Chalmers group that supports the https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/quantum-technology/
by employing software and engineering specialists working alongside researchers. We are now looking for a new team player in the early stages of their career to join our growing company.
Main responsibilities
Your main responsibility will be to help in development of software solutions for operating superconducting quantum processors. Current focus is put on automated calibration and characterization routines. This work entails working with software that closely integrates with the lab hardware, as well as data analysis of measurement data. Specifically, you will be tasked with.
Developing control and coordination software for microwave electronics.
Developing analysis software to analyse results from qubit measurements.
Supporting the development of internal tools and applications that facilitate the deployment and operation of transmon-based QPUs.
Collaborating closely with physicists and engineers within the quantum computing groups at Chalmers University of Technology and Chalmers Next Labs.
Position summary
You will be employed by Chalmers Next Labs to work in the Chalmers University of Technology research group. The job is a full-time, permanent employment.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must have a relevant degree in Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or equivalent work experience.
Required skills
Good teamwork and communication skills
Proficient in Python
Professional software development skills
Fluency in English, both oral and written.
Desirable skills and experience
Experience in developing software for superconducting quantum processors or similar hardware systems.
Experience with database design and optimization.
Interest in mentoring or training colleagues to improve their software skills.
Our offer to you
Chalmers Next Labs and Chalmers University of Technology offer a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the dynamic city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Application procedure
CV
Instead of a personal letter, we kindly ask you to answer the screening questions.
Application deadline: January 31st 2026
For questions, please contact:
Michele Faucci Giannelli
Research Specialist in the quantum computing team
Email: mailto:faucci@chalmers.se
Mårten Skogh
Project Manager at Chalmers Next Labs
Email: mailto:marten.skogh@chalmersnextlabs.se
Join us and help build Sweden's first 100-qubit quantum computer.
About Chalmers Next Labs
As the newest member of the Chalmers Group, Chalmers Next Labs bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world applications.
We focus on turning scientific discoveries into innovations that benefit society and strengthen Swedish industry.
Through needs-driven research, we explore and validate emerging technologies, transforming groundbreaking ideas into practical solutions, products, and services.
