Software Developer for High Integrity Nodes
2024-07-31
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
Agile Release Train High Integrity Nodes (ARTHIN) is an integral part of Core System Platform which offers safety critical platform for functions to be deployed upon. It is an Autosar Classic-based platform using Infineon Aurix TriCore processors. The High Integrity (HI) teams are jointly responsible for creation and deployment of a platform for high-ASIL components (up to ASIL-D) and safety-critical processes. HI is split into a platform development and an integration-focused organization and consists of teams responsible for architecture, safety, cybersecurity, DevOps, development and configuration, and application integration. It is developed with the ambition to reuse the platform software across 3 system-on-chips located within the Core System, HI-A, HI-B, and HI-C, as well as across the generations of the Core System.
What you'll do
As a software developer within HI, you will be responsible for the development of platform functionalities, i.e. managing requirements, design, implementation, configuration, and verification. To manage this successfully you need to be working cross-functionally with your team colleagues and other teams around Volvo cars.
What you'll bring
We want to work with you who have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are communicative, collaborative, and comfortable with working in a challenging environment. You enjoy being part of a team where you take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
Mandatory requirements
• Passion to develop great software
• Curiosity and will to explore
• Good understanding of embedded software development
• Good understanding of Autosar Basic Software configuration and tools
• Good understanding of application development on an Autosar platform
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Great C programming skills
• Good understanding of how verification is done on embedded platforms
• Experience with fault tracing and debugging
Good to have
• Being a networker with great communication skills
• You are result-oriented, with a high level of engagement and strong enthusiasm
• You have been working successfully in an agile or lean environment
• Scripting knowledge, eg Python, bash, and make
• Skilled with the use of Lauterbach/Trace32
• Worked with Davinci Configurator/Developer
