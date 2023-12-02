Software Developer
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
The team develops and maintains a back-end solution that uses the mobile network to collect information about cars. The data is published within the company and used by other teams to draw conclusions about the car, improving ownership experience. The solution is used on many cars in several countries. The technology roadmap is exciting, and you will be part of an amazing journey when they scale up vehicles and features.
In your role as back-end software developer, you are a member of a tight agile development team which is responsible for delivering the back-end solution for the data collection and measurement capabilities. You will develop backend software that is deployed in cloud environments. Examples include server applications written in Java that communicate with the car using a REST API, and a Big Data backend using Apache Spark written in Scala to make it possible to efficiently handle data from millions of cars.
Qualifications
You are passionate about high quality code development of microservices in Java using Spring Boot. You are fluent in continuous Integration and delivery to cloud-based Kubernetes environments using Git. You have some experience of system engineering and software testing. You are also familiar with the Agile methods and DevOps. You are fluent in English both verbal and written. If you have had some experience in big data environments, for example if you have been working with Apache Spark, that is a bonus. Also experience about the Azure and AWS cloud environments will be very useful in this assignment.
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location:
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
