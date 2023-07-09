Software Developer
Beyond Tech AB is seeking a motivated and talented .NET Developer to join our dynamic development team. As a .NET Developer, you will be responsible for assisting in designing, developing, and maintaining our software applications using Microsoft .NET technologies.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with senior developers and project managers to analyze user requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
Develop high-quality software applications using C# and .NET framework.
Write clean, scalable, and maintainable code following established coding standards.
Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and compliance with coding standards.
Requirements:
Solid understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) principles.
Proficiency in C# and .NET framework.
Knowledge of web development technologies, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and ASP.NET.
Familiarity with database concepts and experience working with SQL Server or other relational databases.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with agile software development methodologies.
Familiarity with front-end frameworks/libraries like Angular or React.
Understanding of software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes.
