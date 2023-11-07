Software Component Owner - Battery Management System
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-07
Join Electromobility on an exciting journey creating the future electrified products for the Volvo Group and the future working place for our employees.
At Volvo Group, we are currently looking for software component owner to coordinate both the supplier and inhouse software deliveries for the medium range products.
We are your new colleagues
The Energy Storage System Department is responsible to develop energy storage systems used in all Volvos' electric products, such as, busses, trucks, construction equipment, and marine applications. Organizationally we belong to Electromobility, which was formed to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility CampX in Lundby.
Teamwork and collaboration is the foundation of great products and an attractive workplace. Therefore we work in cross-functional teams of 5-8 colleagues with complementary skills committed to a common purpose. Each team plan their work and deliver solutions together according to SAFe and Agile methods. The responsibility covers the full product life-cycle, from design to verification and maintenance in customer end products.
What you will do
Key responsibilities:
Lead software pre study and software documentation updates together with System Design Engineers
Follow-up and update the software function implementation plan
Owner of the Software release plan for supplier software and ensure its in line with in-house Software releases
Secure that quality issues for the software parts are tracked to completion (e.g., being solving responsible for the issues)
Defining the SW verification plan together with function system design engineers
Initiate and planning for SW design reviews together function system design engineers and supplier quality engineer (SQE)
Support SQE in performing Software-PPAP related activities for sourced Software
Secure SW delivery documentation from supplier
Initiate product change request towards suppliers
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player with strong collaboration/networking skills and have an analytic mindset of a true problem solver. You also need to be open-minded, self-motivated and you enjoy with working with suppliers.
We believe that you have:
Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical, Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
At least 3 years of experience from the automotive industry.
In depth knowledge about embedded Software development.
Experience from working with supplier Software.
Good knowledge regarding Software systems and tools.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
Experience in Lithium-ion batteries along with battery state estimation and control algorithms.
Other Merits
Automotive experience, TargetLink, C/C++, Embedded SW/HW, HIL, CAN, LIN, ISO 26262, J1939, Autosar, Systems Engineering.
Are we a perfect match?
Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. When joining us you will be a part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades, with our innovative products we make our customers win. We want you to be in the front seat.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
Do you want to join us on our electrified journey?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-21
