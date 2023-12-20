Software Beamline Contact
2023-12-20
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 45 000 students and more than 8 000 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
Within the Technical Division the Software team develops and maintains the control and acquisition system software and user interfaces.
We are continuously striving to increase the functionality and the reliability of the whole facility to meet ambitious research requirements.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest light sources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a software engineer that will boost research capabilities for our scientists and increase operational excellence.
As a teammate, you will join an open and friendly team of 20 developers of diverse backgrounds, where continuous improvement and mentorship is part of our DNA. Agile and lean management methods will help you stay focused on software development.
As a professional, you will bridge science and state of the art software development. You will support the researchers to be autonomous in adapting the software to their needs.
You will have the chance to face challenges of the synchrotron domain in a diverse environment, such as automatic beam alignment, creating innovative user interfaces, integrating scientific equipment, continuous data acquisition and streaming of big data.
In close contact with the scientists, you will have the opportunity to solve problems with novel approaches, become involved in writing an interesting paper and present your work at international conferences.
Being part of the Software group means participating in different international collaborations about control and acquisition, across Scandinavian and European countries.
Finally, this is an opportunity to learn and to increase your skills, competence, and experience. In an international facility such as MAX IV you will meet open-minded people from different perspectives.
Your main work tasks will be
- Developing mission critical software used at the beamlines to conduct their experiments.
- Supporting the beamlines to achieve operational excellence by following up their needs and addressing issues.
- Developing software projects from low level hardware interfaces to high level optimized applications mainly in Python and under Linux.
- Increasing the functionality and reliability of the beamlines in order to realize their scientific potential.
- Troubleshooting and finding simple user-friendly solutions to complex problems.
- Participating in team planning and resource estimation as well as improving the group infrastructure.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- A university degree
- At least 2 years professional Python 3 programming experience
- Knowledge of distributed control systems, such as Tango, Epics, or similar
- Experience of software development in a Linux operating system environment
- Experience with an Agile team environment and familiarity with unit tests, continuous integration and delivery
- Solution focused and user driven
Below are seen as merits
- Experience with operation support in a scientific environment
- Experience in development for Tango Controls or EPICS
- Other software programming languages: C, C++, Rust etc.
- Software development for scientific applications
- Knowledge of code lifecycle management: git, Conda, packaging, Ansible, etc
- Experience of network and distributed systems: TCP/IP layers, OS configuration etc.
- Experience of web development: Microframework, HTTP, JS etc
More merit will be given to a candidate that:
Shows evidence of participating in an open-source community collaboration,
Has experience working in an international research-oriented environment.
As a person you are first and foremost a team player and can demonstrate your communication and collaborative skills.
You are open to peer review and willing to share your own knowledge.
We expect you to have the capability to support a user environment that is under continuous development, with a strong focus on maintaining reliability.
What we offer
When you join the MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
The ICT teams at MAX IV are placed under the Technical Division and deliver solutions to the whole MAX IV organisation in the areas of electronics, software, infrastructure and scientific data. This is a dynamic and highly challenging environment and requires close collaboration with the beamline staff in order to understand the needs and be effective in forming solutions. We are around 50 people in total who work in 4 domains in a well-organised and agile way. We hold values of lean management, knowledge spread, user autonomy, continuous improvement and flexibility as guiding principles for our work.
