Software and System Developer
2025-06-26
Autonomous Vision is a leading technology company specializing in innovative software solutions for the automotive industry. We collaborate closely with top automotive manufacturers and suppliers to deliver cutting-edge embedded systems, control algorithms, and AI-driven safety applications. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and sustainable development, Autonomous Vision is driving the future of automotive technology. Join us and be part of a team committed to excellence and making roads safer worldwide.
Position Overview:
We are looking for a talented and motivated Software and System Developer with 3 to 5 years of experience to join our Göteborg office. You will work on embedded automotive software development, including C/C++ programming, system design, and validation in model-based environments. Your role will involve close collaboration with cross-functional teams and participation throughout the software development lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain embedded automotive software using C++ and Python.
Design control algorithms with MATLAB/Simulink; validate using MIL/SIL.
Create unit tests (Gtest) and ensure CI/CD integration (Jenkins, Docker, Zuul).
Work in Linux-based environments; manage code via Git/Gerrit.
Conduct HIL and real vehicle testing.
Ensure compliance with ISO 26262, MISRA C++, and ASPICE.
Collaborate across teams and maintain technical documentation.
Share knowledge and support junior developers.
Required Qualifications
3-5 years of experience in embedded/automotive software development.
Strong skills in C++, Python, and Linux environments.
Experience with MATLAB/Simulink and model-based design.
Familiar with CI/CD workflows and testing frameworks (e.g., Gtest).
Knowledge of ISO 26262, MISRA C++, and ASPICE standards.
Proficient in English; strong analytical and teamwork skills.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with ADAS, AI/ML, or Android/Yocto development.
Knowledge of CAN/CANopen protocols.
Background in Agile/Scrum environments.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant technical field.
In return for bringing your expertise to our business we offer a competitive salary along with excellent benefits including:
Private Health Insurance
Parental Leave
Continued Training (through our internal portal and external resources)
Sick Leave
Flexible Working Hours (Flex Time)
Pension Scheme
Employee Referral Scheme
25 Days of Holiday plus Bank Holidays
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Autonomous Vision: Shaping the Future of Safer Mobility.
We sincerely thank all applicants for their interest in joining Autonomous Vision. Every application will be carefully reviewed based on the role's criteria. Please note that only candidates selected for further consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 business days of your application, it means you have not been selected at this time. However, we will keep your profile on file for any suitable future opportunities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
info@Autonomusvision.com
E-post: sonia.shcln@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autonomous Vision AB
