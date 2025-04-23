Social Media Specialist (part-time)
Are you creative and passionate about social media marketing?
We are looking for a Social Media Creator (part-time) to help building and strengthening online presence for our partner (medical clinic). If you enjoy content creation, engaging with audiences, and managing social media platforms, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Employer is located in the heart of Odenplan, just 300 meters from the commuter train station. Clinic is dedicated to providing high-quality dental care using the latest technology. To continue growing and enhancing our digital presence, employer is looking for a talented individual to join the team.
Location: Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Social Media Creator (50%)
Responsibilities:
• create and manage ad campaigns on Meta;
• handle community management and engage with followers;
• develop and post engaging content on Instagram and TikTok;
• coordinate influencer marketing and event collaborations;
• manage and update the clinic's website.
Requirements:
• basic experience in social media content creation and management;
• intermediate Swedish (must be able to communicate clearly in Swedish);
• knowledge of Meta Ads, Instagram, TikTok, and website management is an advantage.
Your profile:
• flexible and adaptable to changing tasks;
• eager to learn and develop social media marketing skills;
• structured and organized in planning and execution.
What the employer offers:
• part-time position (50%);
• possibility to permanent contract after probation period;
• morning and evening shifts, with occasional weekend work;
• a dynamic and creative work environment.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9301069