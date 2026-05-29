Social Media & Community Manager
Hazelight Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hazelight Studios AB i Stockholm
Hazelight is looking for a Social Media and Community Manager who can shape and grow our online presence across platforms. This is a solo role and the first dedicated position of its kind at the studio.
You will work closely with partners across the studio, marketing and brand in shaping our social and community direction, while owning the day to day strategy, long term plans and hands on content creation that reflects Hazelight's spirit.
What you'll do
• Lead and execute our social media and community strategy across platforms such as X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Discord, Steam and any emerging channels that make sense for Hazelight.
• Set content pillars, define our tone of voice, and establish channel priorities and long term direction for Hazelight.
• Create high quality content from concept to writing to editing images and short form videos.
• Own our presence on the Hazelight Discord server as well as other relevant gaming channels.
• Plan and deliver community activations, announcements, updates and campaign beats.
• Monitor performance, learn from data and adjust the strategy as needed.
• Success in this role looks like growing engaged communities, improving content performance and shaping a distinct Hazelight voice online.
What we look for
• At least three years of experience in social media or community management.
• Proven experience managing social and community for a game, studio or entertainment brand.
• A portfolio that shows strong creative thinking and hands on content production.
• Skilled in writing for social, content ideation and short form video.
• Ability to edit images and videos using tools like Photoshop and Premiere Pro or equivalents.
• Experience running community activations from planning to execution.
• Excellent English communication.
• Organised, proactive and comfortable taking ownership across many areas.
• Strong strategic thinking with the ability to define tone, channel priorities and long term plans.
Who you are
• Someone who understands gaming culture deeply and can speak with players in a natural way.
• An active gamer who knows how communities behave, react and connect.
• Confident being a public facing voice in online spaces.
• Collaborative, hands on and comfortable working closely with a small team.
• Able to build and carry a tone that feels warm, playful and true to Hazelight.
How to apply
To apply, please submit your CV, cover letter and a portfolio that showcases your best social content, creative thinking and any relevant community work. A portfolio is required for your application to be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
E-post: katherine@hazelight.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hazelight Studios AB
(org.nr 556971-2424)
Söder Mälarstrand 77 (visa karta
)
118 25 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9937656