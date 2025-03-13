Social Media Manager Stormteller Games
Thunderful Development AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thunderful Development AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Stormteller Games a Thunderful Studio
Stormteller Games is part of Thunderful. Founded in 2017, Thunderful is a video game developer and publisher headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Thunderful has operations across Sweden, the U.K. and Germany, including internal development, third-party publishing, co-development services and publishing support services. The company has published and/or developed award-winning and critically acclaimed titles such as the SteamWorld IP, Planet of Lana, Viewfinder, LEGO Bricktales, Lost In Random, and more.
Why This Role?
In this new role you will work independently at Stormteller Games while also being a part of Thunderful's global Marketing SoCom team. We're seeking a Social Media Manager to lead the charge in building a community for our rebranded studio Stormteller Games in Gothenburg, Sweden and sharing our stories and games across various social media platforms.
The role is newly established which offers an exciting opportunity to shape the scope of the role while creating impactful and engaging content that drives the studios vision forward.
You'll work at the intersection of creativity, strategy, and analytics to craft campaigns that engage, entertain, and inspire. Whether it's building buzz for a game launch, fostering community conversations, or turning memes into marketing gold, you'll play a critical role in amplifying our voice and brand.
You'll take ownership of the social media creation process for the Stormteller Games Studio. You'll have the freedom to experiment with different types of content and approaches, analyzing what resonates with our audience and refining strategies to maximize impact. Your work will help shape our voice and establish a strong connection with our community. The role is a full time position based in our Gothenburg Studio with a hybrid work policy.
What You'll Do
Develop and execute social media strategies that align with our marketing goals and resonate with the gaming community.
Produce compelling content from posts to videos tailored to each platform (Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, etc.).
Engage with our audience by responding to comments, fostering discussions, and managing community sentiment.
Analyze performance metrics to optimize campaigns and report on KPIs.
Stay up-to-date with gaming and social media trends to keep us ahead of the curve.
Collaborate with internal teams, including marketing, design, and game development, to ensure a cohesive brand presence.
What You Bring
3+ years of experience in social media management, ideally within the video games or entertainment industry.
Deep understanding of social platforms and their unique audiences.
Strong copywriting and storytelling skills with the ability to adapt tone and voice.
Proficiency in social media management platforms.
Enough graphic design and video editing skills to fully own the creation process.
Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and apply insights.
Collaboration and Team Spirit: A willingness to work closely with colleagues, and stakeholders to achieve shared goals.
Organizational skills and ability to run smaller projects independently from start to finish.
A knack for creating viral content and staying ahead of memes.
A passion for gaming and knowledge of gaming culture.
Bonus XP
Experience with influencer partnerships and campaign management.
Familiarity with live streaming platforms (e.g., Twitch) or esports marketing.
Comfortable in front of the camera as well as behind.
Why Join Us?
• Inspiring Mission: Be part of a company dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality gaming and entertainment products.
• Diverse and Inclusive Environment: We value creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity, ensuring everyone feels welcome.
• Flexible Work Culture: Enjoy benefits like flexible working hours and wellness perks.
• Strong Labor Agreements: We are part of the Tekniktjänsteavtalet, collaborating with Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, ensuring fair conditions for all employees.
• Comprehensive Benefits Package:
Volunteer Day: One paid day annually for giving back to the community.
Wellness Time: Two hours per week dedicated to self-care.
Supplementary Parental Benefits: Extra compensation during parental leave.
Annual Wellness Allowance: Invest in your health and fitness.
Screen Glasses: Eye care support for your workday.
Exclusive Discounts and Offers: Save on a range of products and services.
Occupational Pension: Secure your future with a strong pension plan.
Flexible Working Hours
Accident Insurance, Life Insurance, and Health Insurance: Protection and security for you and your loved ones, prioritizing your well-being and offering coverage against unexpected incidents.
Ready to Play?
Press start on your next adventure by applying today! Send us your resume, portfolio (if applicable), and answer a couple of questions below. Cover letter is optional, we believe the questions will give us an insight to your skills and aspirations. Since English is our company language, please send your application in English. Let's create something amazing together.
Next step
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and we may reach out to suitable candidates before the closing date. Once you've submitted your application, we'll review it in Anonymous mode to reduce any unconscious bias. This means we'll focus on your skills and experience, rather than personal details. If you move forward, the first step will be a screening interview where we'll share more about the role, ask a few questions, and give you time to ask us anything. After that, we'll have two more interviews where you'll meet your manager, a marketing colleague, and some people from the Stormteller studio. #LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thunderful Development AB
(org.nr 559139-0728) Arbetsplats
Thunderful Kontakt
Matilda Dahlin matilda.dahlin@thunderfulgames.com Jobbnummer
9220647