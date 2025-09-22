Social Editor
Social Editor - Vogue Scandinavia
Job Description
Vogue, the world's most prestigious magazine, launched in 2021 for the very first time in the Nordics. Under the name Vogue Scandinavia, the publication covers the best of conscious fashion, design and culture from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.
Vogue Scandinavia is now recruiting a talented Social Editor. This role leads on our key social channels and execution, working closely alongside the commercial, editorial and marketing teams to take Vogue Scandinavia to the next level.
This full-time role is based at centrally-positioned Stockholm headquarters, amongst talented colleagues and an energising environment.
Responsibilities
Lead on the management and growth of Vogue Scandinavia's social media platforms, with focus on key channels: Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat
Create, coordinate and execute content for each platform, tailored to each channel
Contribute creative ideas for all channels, especially for commercial partnership campaigns
Effectively foster and engage with the communities on each platform
Collaborate with the editorial, marketing and commercial teams on a daily basis to be aligned on content and goals
Liaise with high-level talent and management teams to coordinate posts and campaigns
Set KPIs and manage reporting for all channels, including internal and external communication of results and learning
Closely align with the global Conde Nast network of social media managers and consultants to ensure alignment and awareness of content opportunities
Skills & Qualifications
Relevant social media experience, preferably with a digital publication or journalistic environment
Excellent organisational skills, focus, and attention to detail
Experience working with all relevant social media channels
Proven content creation, video editing and visual storytelling skills
Strong English copywriting skills to deliver appealing captions, texts and headlines
Community management and CRM experience
Ability to handle a fast-paced environment, schedule and ad hoc event timings
Naturally on the forefront of new trends and ways of working
Proven problem-solving and critical thinking skills
Fluency in English, both verbal and written
