Site Responsible Engineer Manager
2025-06-04
We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands - including International, Interpon, Nordsjö and Sikkens - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.
Are you passionate about Paint, People and Engineering? Can you bring a positive attitude and an ambitious mindset to lead and influence by continuous improvement? Would you like to work with dedicated colleagues in one of the world's leading paint and coatings companies? We are now looking for a Site Responsible Engineer Manager (SRE) to AkzoNobel's site just outside Malmö.
Malmo site is one of the largest manufacturing sites in AkzoNobel and is a key player in the European Supply Chain. It is a multi-BU, multi-functional site offering opportunities for exposure to both the Industrial Coatings and Decorative Paints businesses.
What can AkzoNobel offer you?
At AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to be the leader in our industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces, and we work actively together with our employees to make them thrive and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This has resulted in that we have been appointed one of Sweden's Karriärföretag and received Top Employer certification 2025. We offer you an international working environment where you take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizon and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome!
What will you do?
As the Site Responsible Engineer Manager, you will oversee Engineering, Maintenance, and Capital Investment activities at our Malmö site. Your role will focus on embedding safety (both process and people), ensuring reliability and availability, deploying efficient processes, integrating standardized tools, and engaging cross-functional teams. You will manage three direct reports: a facility manager, a project manager, and a maintenance manager, who together lead a team of 20. You will be part of the Site management team and may also serve as the deputy site manager. Additionally, you will participate in developing an engineering community in the region.
In terms of people and relation management, you will ensure proper staffing and functionally lead, coach, appraise, and develop maintenance technicians, operators, and staff. You will secure and manage third-party providers as needed, fostering strong collaboration with site, cluster, and regional leads. Building and maintaining a network within Regional HSE, Engineering, and Procurement will also be a key part of your role.
Key responsibilities within Projects and Maintenance at Site:
• Engineering Plans: Develop and execute site engineering plans aligned with AkzoNobel strategies.
• Project Leadership: Lead and coordinate resources for site projects (Opex & Capex)
• Performance Improvement: Drive process improvements for safety, quality, and productivity
• Maintenance Strategy: Enhance equipment reliability and asset integrity
• Compliance: Ensure adherence to AkzoNobel and regulatory standards
• Cybersecurity: Oversee site OT cybersecurity and appoint a Site Cybersecurity Officer
• Cost Management: Manage and report engineering and maintenance costs
• Procurement Support: Identify and select suppliers for equipment, materials, and services
Key responsibilities within Process Safety:
• Communication: Inform and record requirements for critical elements
• Professional Advice: Seek expert help for complex issues
• Regulations: Stay updated on local regulations and manage stakeholders
• Documentation: Assist in preparing technical documents for licensing
• Reporting: Highlight any serious compliance issues to the operating manager
• BBS Team: Participate in the site BBS observer team
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. You will report directly to the Site Manager.
Who you are?
We believe you are a collaborative and decisive leader with a problem-solving attitude and high ethical values. You excel in communication, both with specialists and main stakeholders, and possess a continuous improvement mindset. Your strong skills in problem solving, root cause analysis, and data analysis set you apart. With your leadership qualities, you have successfully led teams in a process industry or large manufacturing facility.
To thrive in this role, you bring:
• A bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering
• 8 to 10 years of experience in maintenance/engineering, project management, and safety within FMCG, fine chemical, or large manufacturing plants
• At least 5 years of experience as a team leader in the industry
• A proven track record in safety, health, and environment (HSE) management systems
• Expertise in relevant international codes and standards, and engineering & maintenance best practices
• Experience in leading major capex projects from conceptual design to commissioning and handover
• Demonstrable skills in planning, scheduling, budgeting, proposals development, tender and contracts development, and administration
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
For further information about the role please contact, Asim Rasheed, Site Manager, +46 760-040 615
For further information about the recruitment process please contact, Samuel Johannesson, Nordics Talent Acquisition Partner, samuel.johannesson@akzonobel.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Staffanstorpsvägen 50 (visa karta
205 17 ARLÖV Jobbnummer
9374833