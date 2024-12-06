Site Quality Inspector
Aquatech International AB / Kulturjobb / Boden Visa alla kulturjobb i Boden
2024-12-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aquatech International AB i Boden
Aquatech is a global leader in water purification systems technology for both industrial and infrastructure markets located in the United States and internationally. We support our clients with sustainable water purification systems and technologies that are solving the world's water scarcity challenges.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Site Quality Inspector to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The Site Quality Inspector will report to the Project Quality Manager and will perform the duties described in the job description below.
The ideal candidate will be highly organized, have an attention to detail, be a problem solver, have strong technical knowledge, and be team-oriented. This candidate must also be certified as a CWI by the AWS or an IWI Level IWI-C, or IWI-B.
Job Description:
The primary duties will be the oversight of various subcontractors engaged in mechanical and electrical work.
The Site Quality Inspector will monitor, review, and observe the various construction activities to verify compliance with applicable Project specification requirements and to ensure that work is done in accordance with applicable European, Swedish, and site Laws and regulations.
The Site Quality Inspector will interface with the client, Aquatech corporate personnel, our selected NOBO Agency, and the various subcontractors.
The Site Quality Inspector will be responsible for reporting on any deviations to Project quality requirements, observing any rework, and closing out any discrepancies noted.
The Site Quality Inspector will immediately identify any conditions that may warrant a "HOLD" on further work from a quality standpoint to the Site Quality Manager.
The SQI will provide a daily inspection report that includes general observations, any conditions that may require corrective actions, or any other information required to effectively communicate with the Project Team.
Skill Requirements:
Highly organized and able to keep accurate record keeping.
Ability to use a computer (Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
Deep understanding of the requirements in AFS (Swedish) and European regulations.
Must be fluent in English and fluent in any Scandinavian language.
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 kg, may need to climb ladders, enter confined spaces, and work from scaffolding or elevated work platforms. The Site Quality Inspector will need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Work may involve exposure to bad weather.
Minimum Qualifications / Requirements:
Must have an AWS CWI certification or deep technical understanding in NDT - PT, MT & RT.
Must have five (5) years of experience in quality and fabrication within a construction setting.
Must have worked with PED and AFS regulations before.
The Site Quality Inspector must be able to be a full-time resident close to the construction site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careersatase@aquatech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Quality Inspector - Sweden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aquatech International AB
(org.nr 559447-2820), https://www.aquatech.com/
961 43 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Human Resources Manager
Jessica Noel noelj@aquatech.com 724-746-5300 Jobbnummer
9049868