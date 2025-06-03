Site Quality Inspector
Aquatech is a global leader in water purification systems technology for both industrial and infrastructure markets located in the United States and internationally. We support our clients with sustainable water purification systems and technologies that are solving the world's water scarcity challenges.
Currently, Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time, Site Safety Inspector to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The Site Safety Inspector will report to the Site Safety Manager and will perform the duties described in the job description below.
Job Description:
The primary duties will be the oversight of various subcontractors engaged in mechanical and electrical work.
The Site Project Safety Inspector will monitor, review, and observe the various construction activities to verify compliance with applicable Project specification requirements and to ensure that work is done in accordance with applicable Federal, State, and local safety requirements.
The Site Safety Inspector will interface with the client, Aquatech corporate personnel, and the various subcontractors.
The Site Safety Inspector should have experience in leading site safety meetings, providing safety training to craft personnel, and organizing site safety committee meetings.
The Site Safety Inspector will lead the investigation and determine suitable corrective actions related to safety accidents or incidents.
The Site Safety Inspector will be responsible for reporting on any deviations to Project safety requirements, observing any rework, and closing out any discrepancies noted.
The Site Safety Inspector will immediately identify any conditions that may warrant a "HOLD" on further work from a safety standpoint to the Site Project Manager.
The SSI will provide a daily inspection report that includes general observations, any conditions that may require corrective actions, or any other information required to effectively communicate with the Project Team.
The Site Safety Inspector should be familiar with:
Safety Committee (SAFCOM)
Lock-out and Tag-out
Incident Investigation and Reporting
Aerial Work Platforms (AWPs)
Job Hazard Analysis
Powered Industrial Trucks
Confined Spaces
Electrical Safety
First Aid and CPR
Emergency Action Plan
Hand and Power Tools
Fire Protection
Personal Protective Equipment
Hazard Communication
Fall Protection
Compressed Gases
Welding, Cutting, & Hotwork
Respiratory Protection Program
Skill Requirements:
Highly organized and able to keep accurate record keeping.
Ability to use a computer in the field.
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 kg, may need to climb ladders, enter confined spaces, and work at heights. The SSM will need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Involves sitting at a desk for extended periods. Needs a high degree of concentration in a busy area. Work may involve exposure to inclement weather.
Minimum Qualifications:
Must have CSP, HSE or relevant industry certifications.
Strong familiarity with applicable Swedish national and local safety rules and regulations.
Must have five (5) years' experience in Safety within a construction-type of setting.
