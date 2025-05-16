Site Production Execution Coordinator - 11 Months
2025-05-16
Essity - a leading global hygiene and health company and the home of brands like Libero, TENA, Libresse, Tork, Sorbact and JOBST is offering an exciting and challenging opportunity for you who want to contribute with your expertise, energy and creativity. We are looking for a Site Production Execution Coordinator to join us for an 11 Month Contract.
Essity Edet Mill, with 400 employees, produces approx. 100,000 tonnes of paper in the form of toilet and kitchen paper per year. We are characterized by a modern organization, which through commitment and competence manufactures products in a sustainable and innovative way. 86% of the paper produced at Edet Bruk is based on recycled fiber and only 14% is new fiber. After replacing natural gas with biogas, Edet Bruk is from 2022 the world's first large-scale paper producer to have a completely fossil-free production. The factory consists of several departments such as pulp processing, steam plant, papermaking, conversion and logistics.
Want to get a glimpse of our culture? Let some of our colleagues show you here. And watch our film of why we work at Essity: We are Essity - and we care
About the role
As Site Production Execution Coordinator, your role is in place to ensure that an executable short-term schedule is created in the Supply Planning (SP) organization, a plan that is fully aligned with the operations organization in the Site. They are the point of contact and key speaking partner into the Site for Supply Planning and have the task to manage local stakeholders with the purpose of aligning on a plan which best meets the needs of the markets and operational constraints.
What You Will Do
Act as single point of contact of the Supply Planning Hub to verify the feasibility of the supply plans (production plans)
Be the process owner of the Site Schedule Adherence, coordinating actions with Manufacturing and SP Hub
Ensure that all manufacturing elements that have impacts on supply planning are effectively communicated to SP Hub (e.g. maintenance plans, projects, trials, training
Site specific Materials & Replenishment exceptions.
Work closely with the SP Hub Team and the Market/Site Supply Manager to enable an effective link with local Manufacturing Team.
Support the continuous improvement activities in the Site for the Production Execution agility journey (e.g. Economical Production Quantity (EPQ) and Days Before Next Run (DBNR) analysis).
Work closely with the SP Hub Team to develop required contingency plans and ensure effective execution.
Who You Are
You are passionate about finding solutions to achieve the ideal Customer led production schedule wherever possible.
You Have:
Bachelor's degree in business, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, or related field.
Experience in Supply Chain and production planning
Strong analytical, problem-solving skills and data-driven decision-making approach.
Continuous improvement mindset with a focus on operational efficiency.
Effective communication skills.
Excellent team player.
Fluent in English.
SAP or equivalent experience is advantageous.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26
Melanie Parmeter melanie.parmeter@essity.com
9344151