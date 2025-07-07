Site Manager Linxon
Job Title: Site Manager
Location: Sweden (Site Based)
Job Overview:
Lead all on-site activities of a project to assure cost-effective execution of project deliverables in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards, schedule, and safety requirements during the start-up, construction and/or erection, commissioning, maintenance phases of substation.
Main Accountabilities and Responsibilities:
1. Site planning:
Plans project on-site activities with Project Manager including necessary local resources, equipment and milestones. Coordinates agreement between customer and external resources on construction targets, health and safety requirements, site organization and policy.
2. Site coordination and monitoring:
Responsible for the assigned site area as received from the customer or Project Manager till handing over to the end customer on completion of the project. Smooth and effective coordinating of all on-site activities to ensure the successful execution of start-up, construction, installation, testing and commissioning activities in alignment with contract specifications, quality standards, project time schedule, and safety requirements.
3. Stakeholder relations:
Serves as a project representative by building and maintaining effective relationships with customers as well as other local organizations such as authorities, banks, and suppliers to ensure their active support of field activities.
4. Health, safety and environment (HSE) and project security:
Ensures detailed and up-to-date construction Health & Safety (H&S) plan is in place in respect of each work package, compliant with the LINXON H&S plan. Ensures all on-site resources are properly trained on company health, safety and environment policy and proactively promotes health and safety considerations to project partners throughout the project. Empowered to suspend any activities on site (be it by LINXON personnel or by subcontractors) in case of OHS violation and, if a situation arises, takes the necessary steps to ensure that LINXON employees and other persons who may be present are not put at risk.
5. Material handling:
Ensures correct handling, storage and installation of delivered equipment, coordinating on-site storage as well as local transportation to secure timely site delivery of equipment and material.
6. Sub-contractor Handling:
Manages the sub-contractors on site hired by LINXON to ensure necessary quality, safety, and progress achieved to meet delivery date and agreed standards.
7. Site cost management:
If applicable - controls project cost for the project site work, monitors actual spend against forecasts, and estimates final cost for the same. Manages the site cash and also handle small-2 site purchasing within agreed purchase limits.
8. Documentation:
Ensures all documentation is modified and updated as necessary. Good document control at site and latest revisions are used for the construction work on site.
9. People leadership and development:
Ensures (with HR support) that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guides, motivates and develops direct and indirect reports within HR policies. Coordinates local accommodation, site facilities, office equipment, petty cash, etc.
Required Qualification:
Degree/Diploma in Engineering-Electrical / Mechanical /Civil or corresponding working experience.
