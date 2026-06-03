Simulation Engineer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about vehicle dynamics and ready to help shape the future of sustainable transport?
Join our Dynamics Analysis team as a Acoustics Simulation (Noise Vibration Harshness) Engineer, where you'll contribute to the development of next-generation buses.
Job Responsibilities
As part of the team you will:
• Perform acoustic and vibration simulations at component, system, and full-vehicle level to support NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) development.
• Collaborate with designers, property owners, and test engineers to identify and implement optimal acoustic solutions.
• Contribute to the development and improvement of acoustic simulation methods, models, and tools.• Support correlation and validation activities between simulation and physical testing, ensuring reliable and predictive models.
• Participate in cross-functional investigations to enhance passenger comfort and reduce vehicle interior and exterior noise.
Who You Are
• You hold a Master's or Ph.D. in Engineering Science, Acoustics, Applied Physics, or a related field.
• You have experience in acoustic simulation software preferably Actran and a good understanding of NVH principles.
• You possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to draw clear conclusions and communicate them effectively.• You enjoy collaborative teamwork and bring a proactive mindset to improvement, innovation, and shared learning.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
We're a team of 10 engineers, supported by a simulation coordinator and manager, working closely together to deliver simulations in the areas of vehicle dynamics, crash, and acoustics. Our simulations span from component level to full vehicle, helping guide development decisions across the whole bus organization.
We value collaboration and are continuously building a strong team spirit. Knowledge sharing, engagement, and mutual support are key elements in how we work—and something we actively foster as we grow and evolve together.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-06-14. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Shekhar Sharma, Acting Head of Bus Vehicle Dynamics , shekhar.sharma@scania.com
We look forward to your application
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9945804