Servicenow Specialist (hrsd)
2026-01-29
Job Description
The ServiceNow Specialist is the digital backbone of People Services, Payroll & Operations (PSP&O). This role ensures that the global service platform (ServiceNow or equivalent) is optimised, user-friendly, and aligned to PSP&O's ambition of delivering digital, streamlined, and compliant services worldwide. By designing workflows, driving automation, and managing integrations, the ServiceNow Specialist connects technology with the colleague experience, enabling PSP&O to scale services consistently and efficiently across all regions.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Platform Management
Own and manage ServiceNow platform configurations for PSP&O.
Maintain system performance, upgrades, and ongoing optimisation.
Ensure global consistency in workflows, forms, and data models.
Workflow & Automation
Design, build, and optimise workflows that simplify and accelerate service delivery.
Drive Tier 0 self-service through chatbots, automated workflows, and knowledge articles.
Partner with People Services and Payroll teams to digitalise and reduce manual processes.
Integrations & Data
Integrate ServiceNow with Payroll, HRIS, Finance, and IT systems.
Safeguard accurate, secure, and compliant data flows.
Align reporting and analytics functions with Insight & Analytics Specialists.
Colleague Experience
Ensure a colleague-first interface that is intuitive, accessible, and global.
Gather feedback from users and service agents to improve continuously.
Balance global standards with regional/local requirements where needed.
Governance & Compliance
Ensure ServiceNow design complies with audit, security, and regulatory requirements.
Maintain full documentation of workflows, integrations, and platform changes.
Act as subject matter expert (SME) for ServiceNow in PSP&O transformation projects.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
Strong technical expertise in ServiceNow (ITSM/HRSD) or similar enterprise service management platforms.
Proven experience in workflow automation, service portal design, and system integrations.
Familiarity with HR, Payroll, or Shared Services operations and processes.
Strong problem-solving and system design skills with attention to scalability.
Understanding of data governance, information security, and compliance requirements.
Hands-on experience building dashboards, workflows, and case-routing automations.
Ability to translate business needs into digital platform solutions.
Strong stakeholder management skills across IT, HR, Payroll, and Finance.
Collaborative, detail-oriented, and proactive in driving continuous improvement.
Degree in IT, Information Systems, HR Tech, or equivalent; ServiceNow certifications highly desirable.
Expected Outputs:
ServiceNow platform stable, scalable, and compliant.
Automated workflows embedded, reducing manual work and error rates.
A unified and colleague-friendly global service portal live.
Secure integrations with HRIS, Payroll, and Finance in place.
Knowledge base and self-service content available globally.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
