ServiceNow Platform/Solution Architect
2024-09-26
KPMG Technology Services is our way of creating a strategic advantage and market position in today's rapidly changing digital environment. We aim to drive and enable the future growth from a technology perspective together with our business units - Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Advisory.
KPMG Technology stretches across the globe and consists of curious minds and invested people that are ready to challenge the status quo. We are now hiring a ServiceNow Platform/Solutions Architect for our internal ServiceNow team that would like to lead the future investment together with us.
KPMG Technology has experienced massive growth and success lately. We today have a joint KPMG Technology for Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and Latvia. We consist of a group of 100+ ambitious individuals with broad experience and technical skills such as developers, Azure cloud engineers, product owners, scrum masters and much more. We believe in teamwork, different perspectives and diversity and know that this is how we create the best solutions. We are passionate to work in cross functional teams and collaborate closely with each other.
For this position we are looking for someone to join our ServiceNow team that focuses on transforming our support management experience and enable our employees and customers with efficient and automated standard processes.
We are always looking at opportunities where we can leverage ServiceNow even more.
The role
As our ServiceNow Solutions Architect You will be leading design and implementation of ServiceNow modules, applications, and custom functionality, in addition to playing a key role in the implementation of ServiceNow projects and enhancement requests.
- Lead design and architecture of ServiceNow solutions that meet stakeholder's needs while following industry/ServiceNow best practices.
- Provide technical evaluation of requirements in relation to the ServiceNow platform architecture, platform capabilities, and industry best practices.
- Ensure proposed solutions are secure, scalable, and maintainable.
- Collaborate closely with stakeholders to gather and understand business requirements and translate them into technical designs.
- Provide technical leadership and mentorship to development teams to ensure the successful execution of ServiceNow projects/operational tasks.
- Stay current with ServiceNow platform advancements and emerging trends to drive innovation.
- Support ServiceNow Owner for platform health support (performance, manageability, usability, scalability, upgradability, and security)
- Perform assessments and evaluations of existing ServiceNow implementations, offering recommendations for improvements.
- Work with automating and optimizing processes in ServiceNow.
- Work to optimize the user experience through seamless and user-friendly interfaces.
- Support ServiceNow Platform Owner in decision making on platform related technical aspects.
- Lead and facilitate ServiceNow upgrades, ensuring smooth transitions and minimal disruption
- Document platform design, create, and maintain existing architecture diagrams to ensure clarity and consistency
- Mentors and helps team members in troubleshooting complex issues
- Design integration between ServiceNow and other system adhering to the best practices and various authentication mechanism
Qualifications & skills
- Minimum of seven years of experience in ServiceNow development and architecture
- Proven expertise in designing and implementing complex ServiceNow solutions, including custom applications and integrations.
- ServiceNow certifications are highly preferred (CAS, CAD)
- Strong understanding of the ServiceNow platform and its functionalities
- Prior experience with ServiceNow products and/or processes/areas, such as ITSM, ITOM, HRSD, CSM, Sec Ops, SPM, SAM, HAM, Performance Analytics, etc.
- Strong understanding of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and ServiceNow scripting languages.
- Knowledge of REST and SOAP web services protocols
- Knowledge of SAML, Active Directory, or LDAP
- Experience with Agile development methodology is a plus.
- ITIL Foundations certifications is a plus.
Personal abilities
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Project management and problem-solving expertise
- Leadership abilities to guide the team in technical aspects
What we offer
You will be part of our agile delivery team where you can focus on creating quality solutions while being supported by your teammates which include developers, UI/UX-experts and business analysts.
We tackle all challenges in an agile way; we experiment, evaluate, and adjust without fear of making mistakes, giving you the confidence to push the boundaries in a collaborative environment.
For your personal development you will be assigned a Performance Manager who will be your own career coach. Together, you will set up your individual development plan making sure that you stay up to date on areas that you care about and that your career moves forward at a desired pace.
We offer a positive atmosphere where we promote openness, and we all form the culture together.
We are primarily looking for someone who can join our team in Stockholm or Oslo and be part of the hybrid on-site/remote setup.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact responsible Recruiting Manager Tor Raswill, tor.raswill@kpmg.se
At KPMG, we know that if we use and act on our insights together with the right people, we find opportunities everywhere. With 2000 employees in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania, and a network of more than 265 000 experts in 143 countries across the globe, we are one of the world's leading professional services firms.
We offer expertise within advisory, audit and tax and legal services to many of our region's leading companies. We may support their organizational change, provide advice regarding risk and compliance, ESG reporting or development journeys, cyber threats, technology transformation, or finance strategy optimization. We also have experts within analysis, M&A and transactions, audit, tax and legal. Ersättning
