Service Host Till Colive Volatus I Barkarby
Colive Operations AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Järfälla Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Järfälla
2023-10-11
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Colive Operations AB i Järfälla
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
COLIVE is looking for a full-time Service Host in Barkarby, Stockholm!
We are now looking for someone who is service-oriented and has cleaning experience, and that wants a responsible and fun job with many social interactions. Does this description fit you? Send in your application for the role as Service Host today!
About the company
COLIVE is Sweden's leading operator in the modern and social housing form coliving. We offer a completely new housing experience for young adults between ages 20-35 who want to live together with others and be part of a community.
In January 2024, we will open a new coliving hub in Barkarby, COLIVE Volatus, which has room for 134 tenants.
We are currently looking for the right person to join us and take on the role as Service Host at COLIVE Volatus in Barkarby, Stockholm.
About the role
As a Service Host you will work widely to ensure the quality of service that we offer to the tenants. Key responsibilities in this role are:
Weekly cleaning of common areas and shared apartments.
Weekly planning of cleaning, maintenance, and error reporting from the tenants.
Be the face of COLIVE and actively work with hosting in the hub. You will communicate with the tenants both face-to-face and through digital channels.
Ensuring that a high level of service is provided to the tenants in the moving-in and moving-out process.
Performing maintenance tasks such as fire protection rounds, overview of digital systems (such as locks, post boxes, camera system, booking system and wi-fi connection) and continuous review of fixtures such as furniture and other equipment.
Receiving and reporting errors from tenants and communicate with property owner and suppliers about deviations in order to resolve these and reconnect with those affected.
Background
We are looking for you who have experience of similar tasks and who are used to working at a fast pace. You need to be good at cleaning and keeping order, and be able to lead yourself as the role involves a lot of independent work and planning.
Qualifications
Completed high school (Swedish gymnasienivå).
Experience from cleaning i.e. in hotel environment or similar.
Good English, both written and oral. Swedish is a plus.
Personal traits
We value your personal qualities in this process. To succeed in the role, you have a high level of service with a good ability to create good relationships and communicate with tenants.
You enjoy working independently with a great responsibility.
You are familiar with working with a high tempo.
You have great attention to detail and appreciate to work carefully and precise.
You are service minded and excellent at communicating.
About the employment
Location: Barkarby, Stockholm
Employment: Full-time, 40h/week. Working hours are between Mon-Fri 08:00-17:00 with some flexibility.
Start: December 2023
Form: Fixed-term employment / Tillsvidareanställning
In this recruitment, we put great importance to your personal qualities. To succeed in the role, you have a high level of service with a good ability to create good relationships and communicate with tenants. You work independently and responsibly. We would like you to have a high stress threshold and have a good ability to prioritize in your tasks. Furthermore, we see that you are solution-oriented and a problem-solving person. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10
E-post: work@colive.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Service Host COLIVE Volatus". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Colive Operations AB
(org.nr 559267-5895), https://colive.se/
Barkarbyvägen 126B (visa karta
)
177 47 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Colive Volatus Kontakt
Operations Manager
Jovana Barac jovana@colive.se Jobbnummer
8184039