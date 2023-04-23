Service Engineer - Instrumentation & Test Systems
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-04-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Haninge
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Service Engineer - Instrumentation & Test Systems
AVL List Nordiska works within Instrumentation & Test Systems on the Nordic market and have 30 employees in Gothenburg and Stockholm. To our Södertälje office we are now looking for a service engineer who will get the chance to work with support, maintenance, calibration and commissioning assignments. Support our project organization and get the chance to learn about new technology. Our service engineers works directly at customer sites, remotely and internally supporting our own tech centers.
* Customer Satisfaction, high quality work and keeping commitments
* Manage several assignments, prioritize and work independently
* Prepare thoroughly for requested works
* Support AVL improvement processes, quality and efficiency
* Learn customers system and equipment as well as processes and safety regulations
* Be available for abroad assignments
• Service minded
* Very good social and communication skills
* Good knowledge in English, verbal and in writing. Swedish is mandatory to know or learn
* Experienced and/or skilled with automation, programming and PLC systems
* Experienced and/or skilled within mechanics and electrics
* Experienced with AVL products, Instrumentation & Test Systems, is an advantage
* Have a driver's license, at least type "B" Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35188-41533048". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL List Nordiska AB Kontakt
Jonas Levin +46 735975861 Jobbnummer
7689898