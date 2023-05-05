Service Desk Analyst
For one of our clients in Stockholm, we are looking for a Service Desk Analyst. The work primarily involves helping end-users solve various technical problems through incoming calls and emails. In this role, you will learn a lot and contribute to high customer satisfaction and SLA goal fulfilment with your team.
Your main tasks will be:
Identifying, investigating, troubleshooting, and diagnosing incidents and service requests
Resolving incidents and recovering services according to agreed service levels
Maintaining ownership, monitoring, tracking, and communicating about incidents and requests
Providing incident diagnosis and support
Fulfilling service requests
Categorizing incidents according to defined categories
Performing asset management
Installing and configuring hardware and software
Supporting video conference systems and audio-visual equipment
Maintaining procedures and documentation and executing active directory administration.
To be successfull in this role you need to have:
A university degree in IT or related field
A minimum of 4 years of experience in IT support
An ITIL/ITIL V3 foundation certification and a good knowledge and experience of ITIL
Excellent knowledge and experience with Microsoft applications and ServiceNow software
Extensive knowledge and experience with end-user hardware, such as desktops, laptops, printers, phones, mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets
Vast software troubleshooting and diagnostic skills, and knowledge of system management tools
Fluency in the English language (both verbal and written)
If you are a proactive team player with strong problem-solving and communication skills, and you are looking for an exciting opportunity to learn and grow in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply for this position. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, as well as opportunities for career advancement and professional development. Join us in delivering exceptional IT support services to our clients! Så ansöker du
