Service Delivery Manager To Scania

Here you will have a key role in supporting change and shaping the future of IT security services.
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions including electric and autonomous vehicles. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient and secure IT solutions that support current and future business. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
YOU WILLYou will join our IT Security Operations team that have the mission to provide secure and reliable IT services to our customers, and to protect Scania's assets and reputation from cyber risks. We work within four areas; End Point Protection, Vulnerability Scanning, Penetration Testing & Forensics and the Security Operations Center (SOC). The first two areas actively work as service providers to other parties within Scania (both in the industrial and the commercial side) and the last two areas are acting more in the background. We are one of three groups with different responsibilities in our central IT department covering IT- and Information Security.
You will be at the center of many of our activities and have a crucial role in developing our way of working with these Security Services, expanding our reach and ensuring our services are robust and competitive. Furthermore, you will:
Monitor and ensure operational performance, including managing vendor service level agreements, data transfer agreements etc.
Facilitate effective communication between the security teams and stakeholders.
Cultivate strong relationships with key customers and vendors.
Lead task forces or projects and act proactively within service delivery to address escalations or initiate improvement initiatives.
Work with continuous improvement and look for automatization wherever possible.
YOU AREWe are looking for you who are passionate about making a difference in the field of IT security. We value your motivation for service management, your people-oriented approach as well as positive and flexible attitude. Furthermore you have:
A customer-centric mindset where you build trust and drive change through good and continuous dialogue
A logical way of thinking with the skill of problem-solving
High ability to organize work in a structured and proactive way
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral
Several years of relevant work experience (e.g. service management or project management within IT security or IT infrastructure area or equivalent)
Experience in third-party/vendor management
WE OFFERJoin our group and be part of a collaborative and innovative environment where the teams help each other and your ideas and expertise will contribute to shaping the future of security services.We embrace diversity and equal opportunities, and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or age who are passionate about making a difference in the field.
Except for working with great and competent colleagues, we will offer you permanent employment from day one. No try-out period. We believe in recruiting the right people in the right way. And giving them the prerequisites they need to succeed.
We also have a flexible office policy. This, in practice, means that you can work from home, from our new office in Stockholm City, or the headquarter in Södertälje. We meet at least once or twice weekly at the office in Södertälje to work together and help each other out. Or just have a proper fika session. Other than this, we also offer annual bonuses, beneficial insurance, wellness contribution, continuous development, and much more.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 703 018 279 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SCANIAScania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is a part on TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
